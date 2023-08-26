We're back with another prediction and pick for the early-morning slate of FIBA World Cup action as we head over to Group E for a tight matchup. Japan will take on Finland in a very competitive game between two promising teams. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Japan-Finland prediction and pick.

Japan comes into this game after dropping their first game against Germany 63-81. They have a very talented roster and faired well during the FIBA Asia qualifiers, but the size and physicality of Germany was too much for them. Still, they were able to cover the +19.5-point spread and hope to do so again as the underdogs against Finland.

Finland comes into their second game at 0-1 after dropping their first game to Australia 72-98. They were heavy underdogs in that matchup as they faced one of the favorites of the tournament, but they were able to keep the game relatively close and build some momentum ahead of this game. They'll look to win big as double-digit favorites.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Japan-Finland Odds

Japan: +10.5 (-120)

Finland: -10.5 (-106)

Over: 165.5 (-118)

Under: 165.5 (-108)

How to Watch Japan vs. Finland

TV: ESPN+

Stream: DAZN

Time: 8:10 a.m. ET/ 5:10 a.m. PT

Why Japan Will Cover The Spread

Japan made it into the World Cup with a 7-5 qualifiers record and they'll hope to represent Asia well in their group. During the qualifiers, they didn't shoot particularly well from the field at 41.4% and managed just 30.9% from three. Their struggles continued in their game against Germany as they failed to mount any offense early in the game. With their brand of basketball, they're much more comfortable protecting a lead than trying to cut down a deficit.

Yuta Watanabe led the way for Japan with 20 points in their last game. Him and shooting guard Yudai Baba were the only players in double figures as a number of the starters failed to record a single point. While Finland isn't as strong defensively as Germany, Japan could see some issues down the road converting offense against better defensive teams. They'll have to get creative in finding ways for players other than just Watanabe to score.

Why Finland Will Cover The Spread

Finland comes into this game as respectable 10.5-point favorites after losing their previous game to Australia. While it didn't translate to a win, Finland had a good showing against the top team in their group and could have learned some lessons during the performance. Lauri Markkanen led the way for them in scoring, but he also led the way with four turnovers as Finland amassed 19 total in the loss. They'll have to tighten up their offense and take care of the basketball, otherwise Japan could find rhythm in transition.

To win this game, Finland should look to work the ball inside and try to draw fouls. One of their shooting bright spots has been their free-throw shooting at 75.2%. Miro Little is a key player for them as they're hoping he can make an impact with his athletic guard play. He struggled in their opener, but don't be surprised if he bounces back here with a solid performance.

Final Japan-Finland Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be very fun as both teams play different styles of basketball. Japan will look to pass the ball and find driving lanes to the rim, while Finland looks to work inside-out and establish themselves down low while kicking it out to their shooters. Expect Lauri Markkanen to be dominant on the defensive end in this one as Little provides a boost in the scoring. Let's take Finland to cover with the prediction.

Final Japan-Finland Prediction & Pick: Finland -10.5 (-106)