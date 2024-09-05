ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 97: Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady continues on the prelims with a fight between Jaqueline Amorim and Vanessa Demopoulos in the strawweight division. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Amorim-Demopoulos prediction and pick.

Jaqueline Amorim (8-1) was able to bounce back in a big way after suffering her first professional defeat in her UFC debut to Sam Hughes. She was able to get back-to-back finishes against Montserrat Canejo Ruiz and Cory McKenna which now gives her a 2-1 record inside the Octagon. Amorim will look to extend her winning streak to three in a row when she takes on Vanessa Demopoulos this Saturday night.

Vanessa Demopoulos (11-5) continues to defy the odds stacked against her winning yet again as a big underdog in her last fight against Emily Ducote who she beat via split decision. She has now won five out of her last six fights and will be looking to extend her winning streak to three in a row when she takes on Jaqueline Amorim this weekend at UFC Vegas 97.

Here are the UFC Vegas 97 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 97 Odds: Jaqueline Amorim-Vanessa Demopoulos Odds

Jaqueline Amorim: -310

Vanessa Demopoulos: +250

Over 2.5 rounds: -220

Under 2.5 rounds: +170

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Jaqueline Amorim Will Win

Jaquelin Amorim captured the LFA strawweight title with a first-round kneebar against Loveth Young in 2022 and was signed to the UFC after defending her title for the first time with yet another first-round submission victory over Ashley Nichols. Her UFC debut didn’t go as planned as the step up in competition was deemed too much when she faded after a good first round against Sam Hughes and she dropped the decision. Now she is riding a two-fight winning streak and is looking to keep climbing in the strawweight division when she takes on Vanessa Demopoulos this weekend.

Amorim is a world-class Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt who has won numerous championships during her time competing. She took that area of expertise and has made a great career for herself in MMA thus far racking up wins in 8 out of her 9 fights with all 8 of her wins coming inside the distance, 6 of them by submission. Amorim gets to take on Demopoulos who defies expectations every time she steps foot inside the Octagon and while she is tough and scrappy, Amorim should have her covered in all areas of the fight. She should be able to land her strikes at range until this fight hits the canvas where Amorim can utilize her Jiu-Jitsu and notch another submission win on her resume.

Why Vanessa Demopoulos Will Win

Vanessa Dempolous is now 5-2 in her UFC career and has won back-to-back fights coming into her fight this weekend at the UFC Apex. She has now won five out of her last six fights being a big underdog in three of those fights. Now, she is yet again a sizable underdog coming into this fight against the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace Jaqueline Amorim as she looks to defy the odds once more and extend her winning streak to three in a row this Saturday night.

Demopoulos has seemingly grown fight by fight during her time in the UFC. Before making it to the UFC, she was primarily a Jiu-Jitsu fighter who loved her armbars but as she progressed in her career she got a lot more comfortable in her stand-up and it showed in her last fight against Emily Ducote. Ducote was supposed to be the better striker on paper in that fight but Demopoulos’ pressure and heavy strikes were the difference maker. As for this matchup, she will be going against a high-level submission artist and while Demopoulos is well-versed on the mat it will be in her best interest to keep this fight standing. If she can do just that she can land her strikes and put the pressure on Amorim potentially outworking her throughout this fight to defy the odds yet again and come away with her third victory in a row.

Final Jaqueline Amorim-Vanessa Demopoulos Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun fight between these two surging strawweight contenders. Both fighters love to grapple and throw heavy strikes on the feet somewhat making this fight a mirror matchup. Ultimately, while Demopoulos is as game as they come and has made a ton of strides over the years this fight with Amorim has me believing that Amorim will get the takedown at some point eventually snatching a limb and notching her 7th submission victory in her career.

Final Jaqueline Amorim-Vanessa Demopoulos Prediction & Pick: Jaqueline Amorim (-310), Under 2.5 Rounds (+170)