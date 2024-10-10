Jason Kelce recently revealed how he really feels about one of Taylor Swift's closest friends. In conversation with his brother Travis Kelce on their podcast New Heights, he told the Kansas City Chiefs tight end how he feels about his girlfriend's bestie.

A poll on the NFL brothers' podcast decided that the two should watch “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” which stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel, and Swift's best friend Blake Lively.

“The winner by a huge margin, of course, is Sisterhood for the Traveling Pants, or whatever,” Jason said reading the results of the poll.

“Say it right, Jason,” Travis teased, adding, “Dude, you are gonna love this movie.”

“A movie about pants and sisterhood — two of my least favorite things,” Jason jokingly replied. “…I mean, I got a bunch of daughters. I guess I'm warming up to sisterhood.”

“All I know is, is this whole thing, Jake threw a bunch of other movies that he knew would take votes from each other so that the Swifties could just freaking dominate the poll with such other traffic,” Jason continued. “Spaceballs, Goonies and Necessary Roughness all took each other's votes.”

Travis on the other hand had a different reaction to the news that The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants won the poll.

“I'm excited to watch,” Travis said. “I think we planned on watching this together.”

“You're honestly excited to watch this movie?” Jason responded. “What in the title makes you excited to watch this movie?… Do you know anything about this movie?”

“I don't know. It has Blake Lively in it, and she's cool,” Travis said.

‘Listen, I love Blake,” Jason said to which Travis added of Lively, “I like watching films with people that I've met and I know.”

Lively is one of Swift's best friends and has even cheered on Travis last season in the suite.

What Is Next For Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

Travis has entered his bye week and was spotted with Swift on their way to the East Coast on Tuesday (Oct. 8). However he didn't want to spill any of the information to his brother on this week's episode of their podcast.

“You got any bye week plans?” Jason Kelce asked Travis on their New Heights podcast, who quickly replied, “Of course I do.”

After a moment of silence, Jason asked, “You gonna tell anybody?”

“No,” Travis replied. “But if any of it comes out [in the press], I’m sure we’ll talk about it on the show.”

Jason decided not to press anymore and said “OK, cool, sounds good.”

Last year, Travis and Swift went to Argentina where she was performing during her Eras Tour.