Travis Kelce is ready for a much-needed break. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has an upcoming bye week for week six and is looking forward to spending time with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

“You got any bye week plans?” Jason Kelce asked Travis on their New Heights podcast, who quickly replied, “Of course I do.”

After a moment of silence, Jason asked, “You gonna tell anybody?”

“No,” Travis replied. “But if any of it comes out [in the press], I’m sure we’ll talk about it on the show.”

Jason decided not to press anymore and said “OK, cool, sounds good.”

While Travis did not give any insight on his plans, what has been reported is that he and Swift were seen traveling from Kansas City, Mo., to an undisclosed location on the East Coast last night (Oct. 8).

How Has Travis Kelce Spent Bye Week In The Past?

Last year, while Swift and Travis' relationship was still new, they spent his bye week together in Argentina. The singer and NFL star flew to Argentina and they were spotted having dinner together amid her Eras Tour. While Swift is due back on tour next week, she is able to spend her last week on tour with Travis.

Swift has attended three games so far this season with the last one being on Monday night (Oct. 7). The singer wore an all-plaid outfit with a skirt and matching corset top. The singer switched up her hair to wear it in a ponytail and paired the outfit with knee-high black boots.

“Taylor’s really making a conscious effort to go with the flow a lot more now and let her hair down,” a source told Life & Style last week. “When they first got together, she was a lot more focused on the timing of everything, when they’d have their first public date, their first public kiss, what their PR messaging would be. That’s her style, she micromanages her image and always has.”

Swift attended 13 games last season and three so far this season. She missed two games in a row this season — weeks three and four — TMZ speculated that rehearsals for her return to the Eras Tour might be the reason why she has not made it to the past couple of games. The last two were in Atlanta and then in Los Angeles making this Monday Night Football game their first one back home in two weeks.

Swift's Eras Tour resume on Oct. 18 in Miami, FL.