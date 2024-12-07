Jason Kelce has one demand for his upcoming ESPN show. The former Philadelphia Eagles center announced last month that he will be hosting a new show titled “They Call it Late Night with Jason Kelce.”

Keith Cossrow, vice president of NFL Films, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday (Dec. 3) about the demand Kelce has for his new show.

“‘I want to have a live band with horns,’” Cossrow told the outlet of Kelce's request. “‘It’s got to have a horn section. And I want to shoot it in Philly, and I want you guys to produce it.’ We were like, ‘We’re in, we’ll figure this out.’ I got goosebumps.”

This late-night sports show has been a dream of Kelce's and he was determined to make it happen no matter what network it would be on. Cossrow shared that Kelce was inspired by athletes who have had success outside of their sport.

“[He said], ‘No matter where I go, there’s one thing I want to do. I want to make a late-night show,’” Cossrow continued. “‘I grew up watching Conan [O’Brien] and [David] Letterman, and they’re my heroes, and I love what Bill Maher does with the panel on Friday nights on HBO, and I want to have a late-night show about sports, and I want to do it once a week.’”

Cossrow added, “I think he looked at what Peyton’s [Manning] done and what LeBron [James] has done, and what some other people have done, and I think that’s the model a lot of guys want to follow now. They want to build their own entity and be able to produce their own content and have ownership of it.”

While Cossrow and Kelce are excited for this next adventure into this newer medium for Kelce following his retirement early this year, there is still some concern on mixing both sports and comedy.

He added, “Comedy is hard, sports and comedy is hard, us doing essentially a live studio show is something very new and exciting, but Jason is just a force of nature, and we’re so excited to be in business with him.”

The first four episodes of “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce” will premiere on Jan. 3 at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN. The final episode will air on Feb. 1 at 1:30 a.m.

Jason Kelce Announces New Late-Night Sports Show

Kelce first made the announcement of his new venture in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

“Yes, I’m starting I believe it’s January 3rd — I hope it’s January 3rd! — we’ll be doing a late-night show during the postseason on ESPN,” Kelce told Jimmy Kimmel last month.

“It’s going to be airing every Friday,” Kelce continued adding that he will still be a part of Monday Night Football.