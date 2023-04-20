There has been much speculation as of late regarding just which wide receiver will be the first taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. Former Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba believes that he much deserves to be the first wideout selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

“Look at the film, look at what I’ve done,” Smith-Njigba said during a recent appearance on Bleacher Report’s “The Voncast” show.” Look at my production, I just think I’m the best receiver in this draft, I think I’ve proven that. My skill set is one of one.

“There’s great receivers in this draft, and I’m honored to be standing next to those guys, and I know they’ll be great players. But I just think I’m second to none in this draft.”

Smith-Njigba bolstered his NFL Draft stock during his three-season run at Ohio State. He blossomed in the C.J. Stroud-led Buckeyes offense in the 2021 season, as he led the team in both receptions (95) and receiving yards (1,606).

Smith-Njigba is coming off of an injury-riddled 2022 campaign with the Buckeyes. He suffered a nagging hamstring injury in Ohio State’s season-opener against Notre Dame. The versatile wideout went on to play in two more games in the Buckeyes’ regular season schedule, but he ultimately opted not to feature for the Big Ten powerhouse in its College Football Playoff matchup against Georgia.

Smith-Njigba did note during a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine that his hamstring is at “100 percent.”

Overall, Smith-Njigba scheduled meetings with a multitude of NFL teams ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, including the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears.