Week 11 of the college football season is almost upon us, and the intensity continues to ramp every week as we get closer and closer to the end of the season. This was a big week as the first College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday, and now every contender knows where they stand in terms of whether or not they are in the projected field. One team that is hoping to find a way into the College Football Playoff is the Ole Miss football team. Quarterback Jaxson Dart will lead the Rebels against Georgia this weekend, and a win would do wonders for their resume.

Georgia is obviously in good position to make the College Football Playoff as they are currently ranked #3 in the country, and Ole Miss is still in position to make it as well. The Rebels are currently ranked #16 in the country, but if they can find a way to beat the Bulldogs this weekend, they will likely jump up near the #10 spot, and they will be in position. However, if they lose, their hopes are gone.

Before we talk more about Jaxson Dart and predictions for his performance, let's take a deeper look at both of these teams.

Georgia is in good position to make the SEC title game

The Georgia football team seems is the favorite to win the SEC right now. There are multiple one loss teams at the top of the standings, but the Bulldogs are the highest ranked team out of any of them. Georgia recently went on the road and beat then #1 Texas by two scores.

One issue that could plague this Georgia team is their turnover problem. Carson Beck has been throwing a lot of interceptions in recent weeks, and they are eventually going to lose a game because of it. He needs to clean that up.

Ole Miss has to win out

The Ole Miss football team suffered a tough home loss to Kentucky earlier in the season, and because of that, they now have to win out if they want to make the College Football Playoff. The Rebels also lost another game in overtime at LSU. That loss isn't a bad one, but the Kentucky one stings.

If the Rebels find a way to get a win this weekend, they will be in solid shape to make the playoff, but it will be close no matter what. They play Florida and Mississippi State in the final two weeks of the season, and they should be able to win those two games.

One thing is for sure: Ole Miss needs to win this weekend, and they need a big game from quarterback Jaxson Dart in order for that to happen. Here are three predictions for his performance:

Jaxson Dart will throw two touchdown passes

Jaxson Dart needs to show up if the Ole Miss football team is going to get a win, and he will do just that. Dart has been exceptional throughout his career and this season is no different. He doesn't get talked about enough, but he having a great year as he has 21 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He will add two more this weekend.

Jaxson Dart will not turn the football over

This right here is going to be the difference in the football game for Ole Miss. If they play clean football and don't have any turnovers, they will have a good chance to win the game. Dart will do his part. He has just three picks on the year and he will not add to that total this weekend.

Jaxson Dart will lead Ole Miss to a win

Quarterback play is going to be the difference in this one, and Jaxson Dart will lead the Ole Miss football team to a win over Georgia. The difference is that Carson Beck just isn't that good. He is 190-290 through the air this season for 2,302 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 picks. Dart is 198-276 for 3,210 yards, 21 touchdowns and three picks. He is more accurate and he takes care of the football much better. That will be the difference.

Ole Miss and Georgia will kick off at 3:30 ET from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday, and the game will be airing on ABC. Georgia is currently favored by 2.5 points.

Week 11 college football preview

Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss football team hosting Georgia will be a fun matchup to watch, and there are a lot of other good ones this weekend as well. ESPN's College GameDay is heading Baton Rouge for a huge showdown between Alabama and LSU, and that is the biggest game of the week. Here are some other good ones:

There are a couple noteworthy matchups in the ACC this weekend. First, Clemson is hitting the road to take on Virginia Tech and the Tigers need to win if they want to keep ACC title hopes alive. Also, 1-8 Florida State is taking on #10 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish aren't in a conference, but this was expected to be one of the biggest games of the season for the ACC because of the Seminoles' preseason expectations. It is obviously a must-win for Notre Dame now.

Moving over to the Big 12, we already talked about Colorado-Texas Tech, and the other big game this weekend is a rivalry battle in the state of Utah. BYU is taking on Utah on the road and the Cougars are hoping to improve to 9-0 on the season with a win.

In the Big Ten, there aren't a ton big games this weekend. #8 Indiana is hosting Michigan as the Hoosiers look to stay undefeated, and #6 Penn State is hoping to bounce back from last week's Ohio State loss as they are hosting Washington under the lights.

Lastly, in the SEC, there are two huge games with conference title and College Football Playoff implications. We already touched on LSU-Alabama being the biggest game of the week, and then there's obviously this huge showdown featuring Georgia going on the road to take on Ole Miss. The Rebels need a win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The games get more important every week, and there are a lot of games this week that will have a big impact on the rest of the year. Enjoy another fun week of college football!