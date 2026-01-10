The Clemson Tigers are navigating a complex defensive transition following a difficult 7-6 season that concluded with a loss in the Pinstripe Bowl. The program recently suffered a significant blow to its secondary as All-ACC safety Ricardo Jones officially entered the transfer portal. Jones, who led the conference with six interceptions in 2025, leaves a massive void in a unit that ranked 118th nationally in passing yards allowed.

His departure, alongside fellow safeties Khalil Barnes and Rob Billings, leaves the program with only four scholarship safeties heading into 2026. First-year defensive coordinator Tom Allen is already working to bridge this gap, with the Tigers reportedly hosting Kansas transfer Lyrik Rawls for a visit on January 10 to help stabilize the back end.

While the defense undergoes a rebuild, the Tigers have secured vital continuity for their offensive perimeter. Pete Thamel reported on X that wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. has re-signed with Clemson. Regarding his production over the last two years, Thamel noted that he has 1,245 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons there.

Wesco's decision to remain in South Carolina provides a reliable target for the program's next quarterback, especially as the team moves past the Cade Klubnik era. By retaining such a productive playmaker, Dabo Swinney ensures that the incoming offensive coordinator will have established weapons to work with from day one.

Article Continues Below

The commitment to the passing game was further solidified by the news that fellow star receiver TJ Moore is also staying put. Moore is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign where he recorded 837 yards and four touchdowns, proving to be a bright spot during an otherwise inconsistent offensive year.

According to reports from Matt Zenitz, Moore and Clemson “agreed to a new deal” to keep the former five-star recruit on the roster for 2026. This double retention of Moore and Wesco marks a significant victory for Swinney, preventing two of the ACC's most dangerous threats from exploring the transfer portal.

With 19 open roster spots and a new coaching structure taking shape, the focus in Clemson remains on surrounding their new quarterback with elite talent to return to the top of the conference.