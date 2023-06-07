The PGA Tour shockingly agreed to merge with LIV Golf on Tuesday, and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has been under fire for the PGA Tour's decision to the merge with the saudi-backed tour due to using the families of 9/11 victims as a talking point against LIV Golf. Monahan was asked about that backlash on Golf Channel.

“Well, I umm, I read Terry's comments, uhh I… I, you know, obviously acknowledge her loss and completely understand her position,” Jay Monahan said on Golf Channel. “And to the question that you were just asking, I wish… I think about the fact that I allowed confidentiality to prevail here. And in allowing confidentiality to prevail, I did not communicate to very important constituents, including the families of 9/11. And I regret that, I really do.”

In an interview on Golf Channel, Jay Monahan stumbles though an attempt to defend his hypocrisy regarding the use of 9/11 families as a talking point against LIV Golf. pic.twitter.com/6blmZd8kDg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 7, 2023

Monahan went on to say that while he understands the backlash, the merge between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF (LIV Golf) is the best move for the future of the sport.

But as we sit here today, I think it's important to reiterate that I feel like move that we've made and how we move forward is in the best interest of our sport. We've eliminated those fractures. But for any difficulties I've caused on that front, again, I have to own that as well, and that comes back to communication.”

Monahan has received criticism for this matter, as well as blindsiding members of the PGA Tour with the news, as those golfers refused to join LIV Golf.