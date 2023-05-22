Jay-Z and Beyonce purchased a $200 million mansion in Malibu last week, a historic high for California. Now they had their $100 million Bel-Air mansion to think about. After deliberation, the couple has decided to keep it. It’s not like they need the money from the sale; they are billionaires.

According to TMZ sources, that should be taken with a grain of salt, they say that Jay-Z and Beyonce’s new house will serve as a weekend home. For now, at least. Apparently the Bel-Air house is still the main home for the family; it’s close to the kids’ school and friends. Jay-Z allegedly wants to make the $200 million mansion their full time abode, but it’s not clear if or when that will be.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jay-Z and Beyonce made a historic real estate purchase last week when the couple bought a Malibu beach mansion. The 30,000 square foot house was sold at $200 million, making it the most expensive house purchase in California history. The previous California record was $177 million, and this purchase eclipsed that by $23 million. This purchase is also the second most expensive real estate deal in the country. The top sale was $238 million New York City apartment—go figure.

Although the power couple shelled out a massive amount of money, they actually saved nearly $100 million on it. The house was originally listed at $295 million. Even with the significant savings from that purchase, it still is the most expensive home sold in the entire state of California. Hopefully the little family will enjoy their not so little home.