Imma accept this award, but...

Jay-Z took to the stage with daughter Blue Ivy to accept the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, but at the same time called out the Recording Academy for never having given wife superstar Beyoncé the top honor despite her numerous Grammy Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award is given to Black music creators who have had great influence on the industry. The inaugural award was given to Dr. Dre last year.

“First of all, thanks to Dr. Dre… all the doors that you opened. Honored to accept it,” Jay-Z began his speech.

He also thanked the Black Music Collective and said, “Hopefully, I'm adding to what you guys are doing out here.”

The rap mogul also spoke about how Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff boycotted the Grammy Awards in 1989 when they learned that the new category best rap performance presentation would not be televised.

Jay-Z: Get it right.

Jay-Z said that he “took a page out of their book” when, in 1998, he was nominated for best rap album but the late DMX was snubbed.

“We want y'all to get it right. We love y'all. At least get it close to right. And obviously, it's subjective because it's music. And it's opinion-based,” he added.

Then he addressed how Beyoncé never won Album of the Year. In 2023, the pop superstar made history by winning a record 32 Grammy awards.

“I don't want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work,” he continued.

“Think about that: The most Grammys. Never won album of the year. That doesn't work. Some of you gonna go home and feel like you've been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don't belong in the category.”

The last line definitely got quite an audible reaction from the attendees.

“When I get nervous I tell the truth,” he explained.

“But outside of that, we got to keep showing up. Keep showing up until they give you all these accolades you feel you deserve. Until they call you Chairman. Until they call you genius. Until they call you the greatest of all time,” Jay-Z concluded.

The megastar rapper has won 24 out of his 88 Grammy nominations. He won his first Grammy for Vol. 2 … Hard Knock Life for Best Rap Album in 1998. He's the rapper with the most Grammy wins in history, tied only with Kanye West.