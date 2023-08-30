Jay-Z, the acclaimed rapper, and music mogul, made a subtle comeback to Instagram after a two-year hiatus. He relaunched his account on the platform and posted a trailer for the upcoming blockbuster film, directed by Jeymes Samuel, set to hit theaters nationwide on January 12, 2024, HipHopDx reports.

This biblical film, executive produced by Jay-Z himself, stars LaKeith Stanfield as a messiah character inspired by Jesus. The cast also includes Teyana Taylor, J Cyler, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Anna Diop, and more.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jay-Z expressed his concerns about how the audience would perceive the film. He feared that people would focus solely on its religious aspects, rather than the broader human story it tells. He emphasized that the film revolves around a young man who discovers faith through love and a desire to make a positive impact on the world, a universal theme that resonates with everyone.

While this return to Instagram marks Jay-Z's official comeback, he had previously joined the platform temporarily in 2021 to promote his Western film, “The Harder They Fall.” However, he deactivated his account shortly afterward.

In addition to his involvement in the film, Jay-Z is reportedly working on new music for “The Book of Clarence” soundtrack, keeping fans eagerly awaiting his next musical endeavors.

Though Jay-Z had previously followed various individuals on Instagram, he now focuses solely on his wife, Beyoncé's, account. This subtle return to the social media platform has garnered significant attention from fans and media alike.