At the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night, the Utah Jazz began to see their decisions pay off. The Jazz tore down their roster last offseason, trading away Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and others. In return, they got a ton of future draft capital for years to come.

This year's draft marked the first time that Utah could make use of that added draft capital. The Jazz had three first-round picks on Thursday, their own, the Minnesota Timberwolves from the Gobert trade and the Philadelphia 76ers, which they acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in the Royce O'Neale trade. They didn't have any second-round picks, but that's completely fine with three picks beforehand.

Now that the draft is complete, let's meet the three players Utah selected.

Taylor Hendricks (Round 1, Pick No. 9)

The Jazz used their first selection on Taylor Hendricks, a 6-9 forward from UCF. Hailing from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Hendricks only played one season for the Knights, but he certainly made it count. He started all 34 games for the Knights, and averaged 15.1 points and seven rebounds while winning the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week award nine times, a conference record. The No. 9 overall pick in the draft, Hendricks is not just UCF's highest-ever NBA draft pick but its first first-round pick ever.

9. Taylor Hendricks – Utah Jazz – UCF 15.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

47.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT%, 78.2 FT% pic.twitter.com/ochipgMX0O — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) June 23, 2023

Coming out of high school in 2022, Hendricks was a consensus four-star recruit. He received offers from power conference teams such as Florida, Florida State, Miami, LSU and Iowa State, but chose UCF to play alongside his brother Tyler Hendricks.

Scouting reports praise Hendricks for his on-ball defense, pull-up shooting ability and general versatility. Transitioning to the NBA may take some time, as Hendricks didn't face the type of competition other prospects have. However, he has the tools to succeed at this level and should become a household name among Utah fans.

Keyonte George (Round 1, Pick No. 16)

For their second pick, the Jazz went to the backcourt with Keyonte George, a 6-4 guard from Baylor. Like Hendricks, George played only one college season, but he became a star for the Bears. Starting all 33 games he played, George averaged 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. After leading Baylor to a 23-11 record and the second round of the NCAA Tournament, George won the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award.

George was a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, playing his high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida. The Lewisville, Texas native decided to come back to his home state for college and became the Bears' highest-rated recruit ever.

Scouting reports rave about George's ballhandling and interior scoring while noting that his first step isn't the fastest and he commits some bad turnovers. Still, though, George has a lot to offer at the NBA level and should be a good pickup for the Jazz.

Brice Sensabaugh (Round 1, Pick No. 28)

Finally, the Jazz round out their draft class with Brice Sensabaugh, a 6-6 forward from Ohio State. Sensabaugh was also a one-and-done in college, averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in 33 games with 21 starts. He earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman team and won the conference's Freshman of the Week award four times.

Hailing from Orlando, Florida, Sensabaugh was a four-star recruit out of Lake Mary High School. As a senior, he averaged over 25 points per game and won Florida's Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year awards.

Scouting reports praise Sensabaugh's shooting and ballhandling but note his subpar defensive game. Another concern is his injury history, as he suffered two meniscus injuries in high school. He may be best suited to a bench role for now, but the upside is certainly there.