The Utah Jazz are on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Jazz just ended their losing streak with a win over the San Antonio Spurs. They are still under .500 this season, though. This will be their first time taking on the Hawks this season. On the year, Lauri Markannen is averaging 23.4 points per game, and 8.5 rebounds to lead the team. Jordan Clarkson leads the team with 4.9 assists, as well. The Jazz score just under 120 points per game this season.
The Hawks just ended a losing streak of their own with a win over the Orlando Magic. However, they are 25-32 this season, so they have not been playing their best. Trae Young leads the team with 26.4 points per game, and 10.8 assists. Dejounte Murray is next on the team with 21.6 points per game while Clint Capela is averaging a double-double. As a team, the Hawks are scoring 121.1 points per game. Unfortunately Young just got surgery on his finger, and will miss at least the next four weeks.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Jazz-hawks Odds
Utah Jazz: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +102
Atlanta Hawks: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -120
Over: 237 (-110)
Under: 237 (-110)
How to Watch Jazz vs. Hawks
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: KJZZ-TV Channel 19, Bally Sports Southeast
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Jazz should be able to put up points in this game. Utah scores the ninth-most points per game in the NBA. They put up 118.0 points per game, and they should be able to score at least that in this game. When Utah scores at least their season average, they are 22-10. The Jazz should be able to put up that number, and cover the spread in this one.
The Hawks allow the second-most points per game this season at 123.3. They also allow the second-highest field goal percentage, fourth-highest three-point percentage, and the second-most field goals made per game. The Hawks do not play good defense, so the Jazz should be able to take advantage of this. As long as Utah makes their shots, they will cover the spread.
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hawks might play some bad defense, but they play very well offensively. Atlanta is fourth in the NBA in scoring this season, and they make the sixth-most field goals per game this season. Along with that, the Hawks make the sixth-most threes per game this season. Their scoring is undeniable, and it is a big reason for their ability to stay in games. If they can continue this, and score a decent amount, they will cover the spread.
By a decent amount, the Hawks should be able to score at least 115 points this season. When the Hawks score at least 115 points this season, they are 21-15. If the Hawks can get to that point mark, they will be able to cover the spread, even without Trae Young.
Final Jazz-Hawks Prediction & Pick
I like the Jazz to win this game. The Hawks do not have Trae Young, and that is a huge hit for them. I am going to take the Jazz to win the game straight up because of this.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Jazz-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Jazz ML (+102), Over 237 (-110)