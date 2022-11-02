Donovan Mitchell reveals biggest surprise on Jazz’s 6-2 start

If there is one thing Donovan Mitchell is surprised about the Utah Jazz, it’s not their 6-2 start but rather the fact that a lot of people have written them off even before the 2022-23 season started.

Mitchell, who was traded by the Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the offseason, understands the surprise of the fans. After all, no one would have predicted that the team would be 6-2 through eight games of the campaign and be one of the top team in the West, especially after letting their top two players go. However, Mitchell never actually thought that the team would be as bad as people expected since he knows very well what his former teammates are capable of.

The new Cavs guard admitted as much in an interview with Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, noting that the team is filled with guys who can lead and play high-level basketball

“They got hoopers. I don’t know why everybody was so quick to write them off,” Mitchell said. “I think they got phenomenal leaders in that locker room. Mike Conley is a phenomenal leader. Jordan Clarkson is a phenomenal leader. Then they got Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen, guys who can really go … Malik Beasley. Like, they’re just not some slump. They have guys that can really go.”

Donovan Mitchell further shared his belief that people just “overreacted” after the Jazz traded him and Rudy Gobert. As what fans can see now, Utah’s players are working hard for every win.

“I got a lot of respect for those guys over there. I talk to Mike and JC all the time. They’re still my friends. But, you know, they’re not bad players,” Mitchell added.

The Jazz have won their last two games, both against the Memphis Grizzlies, which speaks volumes about the quality basketball they are playing right now. Of course it remains to be seen if they can maintain such run, but as Mitchell said, it’s better not to count them out.