The Utah Jazz have a bright future. They traded their star players from recent years and acquired a wealth of young talent and draft assets. One of the most consistent eras in the franchise's history included All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The Jazz made the playoffs for several years with the two star players and had a great supporting cast. One member of that cast was long-time NBA veteran Derrick Favors. He talked about his time with Gobert and Mitchell, and how it was a struggle for the team to win championships.

The might of the Western Conference came down hard on the Jazz

Although the Jazz consistently made the playoffs during the Donavan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert era, they never made it to the Western Conference Finals or won a championship. In a recent interview, Derrick Favors explained why Utah never made a deep run.

“I think we just got hurt at the wrong time. [In 2021], when we went to the playoffs and lost to the Clippers, they were a good team…I think we could've beat them, but Mike Conley ended up getting hurt. Donovan Mitchell also got hurt,” Favors said via a HoopsHype interview.

In addition to injuries, the might of the Western Conference held Utah back. Favors added, “You've also got to remember we were going up against Houston and Golden State when they had the best record in the league and the best team.”

Favors believes the Jazz could have won a championship if the Warriors and Rockets were out of the picture. Favors was with Utah for several years before going to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He has extensive knowledge of the team, and there is some truth to his assertions.

Utah arguably had the best defensive center in the NBA in Rudy Gobert and a dynamic two-way star in Donavan Mitchell. The support of Favors, Mike Conley, and other additions made the team highly competitive.

In the end, Utah could not pull through. The future is bright; however, with the new era of talent that the Jazz have ushered in.