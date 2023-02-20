LeBron James held a press conference ahead of the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, and he had some nice words for Lauri Markkanen of the hosting Utah Jazz, and made a joke about why he has always liked him.

“Always been a talented kid, and I’ve always liked him ’cause he’s always worn LeBron shoes,” LeBron James said in his press conference.

It was not just about Lauri Markkanen’s shoes, James said he legitimately has liked his game since coming into the league.

“As far as Lauri, it’s all about more and more opportunity,” James said. “The talent has always been there since he came from Arizona. When he got drafted by the Bulls you saw the talent. Then when he went to Cleveland, you saw the talent as well, what he’s capable of doing. But now he’s a centerpiece as a focal-point here in Utah, and he’s able to showcase not only his talent, but showcase it even more because they run a lot through him.”

Markkanen is the lone All-Star for the Jazz, and he was traded to the team from the Cleveland Cavaliers along with Ochair Agbaji, Colin Sexton in the trade for Donovan Mitchell.

Markkanen was selected seventh overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, and was sent to the Cavaliers in August of 2021 in a sign-and-trade.

Now, Markkanen is playing in the NBA All-Star Game and averaging 24.9 points per game on the Jazz. While the Jazz have fallen off after a hot start and are currently 29-31, they seem to have a long-term piece, according to LeBron James.