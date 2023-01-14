It’s a blast from the past for the Utah Jazz, as they making a name change that harkens back to their roots. The team has just recently announced that the Vivint Arena (their home stadium) will be renamed back to the Delta Center, per David Aldridge. This marks the first time that Utah’s home arena will be named “Delta” since 2006.

“The Utah Jazz announce they’re re- re-naming the current Vivint Arena back to Delta Center as of July, 2023. The building was known as Delta Center from its opening in 1991 until 2006, when naming rights went to the waste processing company EnergySolution, then Vivint in 2015.”

The Jazz are in the midst of a rather surprising season. After trading away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, many expected Utah to be one of the worst teams in the league. After all, they just lost their biggest stars, right? The return they got for their stars were also young talent like Colin Sexton and Lauri Markannen.

Much to the surprise of everyone, though, the Jazz balled out to start the year, even leading the West at one point. They have since moved back down to the Play-In tournament part of the standings. However, Lauri Markannen’s

continues, as the Finnish big man is living up to his first-round pedigree in Utah.

The Jazz are this year’s feel-good story. It somehow just makes sense that they are bringing back their old name for this resurgent season. How far will this upstart Utah team go this season?