The Utah Jazz head to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Nuggets Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Jazz-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Nuggets Odds

Utah Jazz: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1040

Denver Nuggets: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 236.5 (-112)

Under: 236.5 (-108)

How To Watch Jazz vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV, Altitude Sports

Why the Jazz Will Cover the Spread/Win

Utah's only chance in this game is if they keep up on the offensive side of the court. The good news is the Nuggets have plenty of players dealing with injuries. In fact, their entire starting lineup has their own ailments. Nikola Jokic (probable) has a hurt ankle, Aaron Gordon (probable) has a hurt ankle and calf, Christian Braun (probable) has a hurt foot, Michael Porter Jr (probable) has a hurt back, and Jamal Murray (questionable) is dealing with a hamstring injury. Now, most of these guys will play in the game, but the injury is significant enough to land them on the injury report. If they are not at 100%, the Jazz could have a decent chance to cover.

The Nuggets struggle defensively. They allow the sixth-most points per game, the seventh-most field goals made per game, and the seventh-highest three-point percentage in the NBA this season. Along with that, Denver has a tendency to allow teams to crash the offensive glass, and they do not force a lot of turnovers. Utah has to find a way to use that to their advantage. If they can grab some offensive rebounds, take care of the ball, and hit their shots, the Jazz will cover the spread.

Why the Nuggets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets have won all three games against the Jazz in convincing fashion. All three games were decided by double digits, and the Nuggets have been excellent on the offensive side of the court in those matchups. In their three wins over the Jazz, Denver is averaging 127.7 points per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor. Additionally, the Nuggets are are making 37.9 percent of their threes against Utah. Denver should not have any problems putting up points against the Jazz in this one. As long as they continue to play as they have against Utah, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Jazz are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They allow the second-most points per game at 120.1 points. Along with that, Utah allows the seventh-highest field goal percentage, second-most field goals made per game, the most threes made per contest, and force the fewest turnovers. The Nuggets should get plenty of good looks at the basket, and a lot of those shots are going to be uncontested. With that, Denver just has to knock down their shots. If they hit their open shots, and they take care of the ball, the Nuggets are going to win this game by a whole bunch of points.

Final Jazz-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This spread just seems very large. However, the Jazz are an injured team, and I do not see them keeping this one close. I will take the Nuggets to cover the spread Friday night.

Final Jazz-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -16.5 (-110)