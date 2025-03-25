ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Memphis Grizzlies hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Grizzlies-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Jazz Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -430

Utah Jazz: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +340

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, KJZZ-TV

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies are 3-0 against the Jazz this season. They have absolutely dominated Utah on the offensive side of the court in those three wins. In their three games against the Jazz, Memphis is averaging 124.3 points per game. They are shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from the three-point line in those games. The Grizzlies have beaten the Jazz with their offense and Tuesday should be no different. If they can continue to be good offensively, they will cover the spread.

On the season, the Grizzlies have scored the second-most points per game. They average 122.1 points per game, and that is because they shoot the most shots in the NBA. Memphis makes a good amount of their shots taken, as well. Not only do the Grizzlies push the pace, but they make a whole bunch of shots, as well. The Jazz, on the other hand, allow the second most points per game, and fifth-most shots attempted per game. Memphis should not have any problem putting up points against the Jazz Tuesday night, which will help them win by double digits.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Grizzlies have lost their last three games heading into this one. They have dropped games against the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and Los Angeles Clippers. Those are not terrible teams, but they are teams Memphis should be able to beat. In those three losses, Memphis has really struggled to defend. They are allowing 125 points per game during their three-game losing streak, and opponents are shooting 50 percent from the field in those games. The Jazz have to take advantage of the lack of defense shown by Memphis lately. If they can be good offensively, they will be able to cover the spread.

Ja Morant is out in this game with a hamstring injury. He seems to have some trouble staying healthy, and the Grizzlies struggle with him off the court. This season, Memphis is 15-13 when Morant does not play. When he is on the court, the Grizzlies are 13 games over .500. Memphis can still win games without Morant, but they are not as good with him absent from games. He is not playing Tuesday night, so the Jazz be able to play decently well. With that, they have a decent chance to keep this game within 10 points.

Final Grizzlies-Jazz Prediction & Pick

I really do not think this game will be close. The Grizzlies might be without their best player, but they are still the much better team. Additionally, they have been able to beat the Jazz in every game this season. With the season coming to a close, Utah is just looking forward to the draft lottery. With that in mind, I will take the Grizzlies to cover the spread on the road Tuesday night.

Final Grizzlies-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies -10 (-110)