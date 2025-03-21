ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Boston Celtics and the Utah Jazz on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Jazz prediction and pick.

Friday's matchup between the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz pits two teams with vastly different trajectories. The Celtics, riding a three-game win streak, boast a strong 26-7 road record and average 116.4 points per game. They face a struggling Jazz team that has lost nine out of their last 10 games and concedes 119.8 points per game. With Lauri Markkanen questionable for Utah and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown day-to-day for Boston, roster health will be crucial. The Celtics' balanced offense and defense should give them an edge, but Utah's home woes make this a potential trap game.

Here are the Celtics-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Jazz Odds

Boston Celtics: -13 (-110)

Moneyline: -720

Utah Jazz: +13 (-110)

Moneyline: +520

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Jazz

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Boston Celtics are poised to secure a victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday, and they should cover the spread as well. Despite resting key players like Jaylen Brown and possibly Jayson Tatum to ensure they are healthy for the playoffs, the Celtics have enough depth to remain competitive. Players such as Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Derrick White will step up to fill the void left by their star teammates. Boston's ability to thrive regardless of player availability is a testament to their strong team dynamics and unselfish playstyle. This depth and cohesion will allow them to maintain their high level of performance even without their top scorers.

The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, are in a state of disarray. They have been fully embracing tank mode, leading to a dismal recent stretch with nine consecutive losses. The Jazz's defensive frailties and turnover issues have been significant, making them one of the worst teams in the league in terms of ball control. Without key players like Lauri Markkanen, who is currently out for personal reasons, the Jazz's offense will struggle to keep pace with the Celtics' balanced attack. Given Boston's strong road record (26-7) and Utah's poor home performance (9-26), the Celtics are well-positioned to dominate this matchup. Even with a potentially depleted lineup, Boston's depth and strategic play should allow them to cover the spread against a struggling Jazz team that is focused on securing a high draft pick rather than competing for wins.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the Boston Celtics are favored to win against the Utah Jazz on Friday, there are several factors that could allow the Jazz to cover the spread or even secure an upset victory. The Jazz have shown resilience in their recent games, despite their overall poor record. Keyonte George's absence due to a foot contusion is a significant loss, but players like Collin Sexton and Isaiah Collier have the potential to step up and provide crucial contributions. Additionally, if Lauri Markkanen returns from his injury, he could provide a much-needed boost to the Jazz's offense and defense. Markkanen's presence would be particularly important against a strong Celtics front line.

The Celtics, on the other hand, might be resting some of their key players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to ensure they are healthy for the playoffs. This could lead to a less cohesive performance from Boston, especially if they rely heavily on their bench. The Jazz's home crowd could also play a significant role in energizing the team and making the game more competitive. Utah's ability to rebound effectively, ranking third in the league with 46.0 rebounds per game, could also limit the Celtics' scoring opportunities and keep the game close. If the Jazz can capitalize on these factors and maintain a high level of intensity throughout the game, they have a good chance of covering the spread or even pulling off an upset against the Celtics.

Final Celtics-Jazz Prediction & Pick

I predict the Boston Celtics will win against the Utah Jazz, but the Jazz might cover the spread. The Celtics' depth and balanced offense will allow them to secure a victory despite potential absences of key players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, the Jazz's resilience and potential return of Lauri Markkanen could keep the game competitive. Utah's strong rebounding and home crowd energy might limit Boston's scoring opportunities, keeping the margin close. With the spread being substantial the Jazz will cover the spread, but the Celtics' overall strength should secure the win. Expect a close, high-scoring affair.

Final Celtics-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Utah Jazz +13 (-110), Over 227.5 (-110)