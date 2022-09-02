Jazz’s insane draft picks war chest after Donovan Mitchell trade would impress Sam Presti

If you happened to have cut yourself away from anything related to basketball last year and had just decided to embrace the NBA again Thursday, you’d find yourself utterly in disbelief over how unfamiliar the Utah Jazz roster looks right now. The Jazz have gutted their roster by trading franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in just a single offseason. Gobert was shipped to the Minnesota Timberwolves back in July, while Mitchell was sent to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the very first day of September.

After engineering those trades, the Jazz now have 15 first-round picks over the next seven years — as many as what Sam Presti and the Oklahoma City Thunder have over the same stretch of time, as noted by StatMuse.

Most first round picks in the next 7 drafts: 15 — OKC

15 — Jazz pic.twitter.com/gGYOllGmDT — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 1, 2022

There’s no telling whether Jazz president Danny Ainge has already done enough to satisfy his cravings for stockpiling more future assets for Utah, so we might be seeing a few more deals for the team in the near future. What’s clear is that the Jazz have a treasure chest stacked with young talents and draft picks to the brim. Remember also that part of the package the Jazz got from the Gobert deal was even parlayed by Utah into more assets when the team traded veteran guard Patrick Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, two players who could potentially be out of Salt Lake City by the end of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Jazz will be interesting to watch in the coming season. They are clearly rebuilding but also have an intriguing mix of talent that could make them a surprise contender in the dog-eat-dog Western Conference.