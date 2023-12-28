ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Jazz are on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Jazz-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jazz are 13-18 this season, and they are currently riding a three-game win streak. Utah has faced the Pelicans twice this season, and they have won both of those games. In those games, the Jazz are led by Keyonte George. He is scoring 17.0 points per game against New Orleans. Walker Kessler is averaging 9.5 rebounds while Jordan Clarkson had 10 assists in his lone game against the Pelicans. Lauri Markannen did not play in either game, and he will be playing this one, so expect a better game from the Jazz.

The Pelicans have dropped their last two games, moving their record to 17-14. Still a good team, the Pelicans have to find a way to close games out. Against the Jazz this season, the Pelicans are led by Brandon Ingram. He has scored 51 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished 11 total assists in the two games. Zion Williamson only played in one of those games, and he scored 26 points to go along with his four rebounds, and seven assists. C.J McCollum did not play in either game, but New Orleans will be at full health for this contest.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Pelicans Odds

Utah Jazz:

New Orleans Pelicans:

Over:

Under:

How to Watch Jazz vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV Channel 19, Bally Sports New Orleans

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz have already beaten New Orleans twice, and that was without Markannen. Markannen is their difference maker, and he should do just that in this game. With Markannen the Jazz score 116.2 points per game, which is almost nine full points higher than what they average without him. Their rebounds, assists, field goals percentage, and three-point percentage are all better when Markannen is on the court. If the Jazz want to cover this spread, it is best to have Markannen active.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

New Orleans needs to find a way to keep leads once they have them. The Pelicans have blown a few fourth quarter leads this season, and one of those came against Utah. In their first matchup, the Jazz outscored the Pelicans by 14 in the fourth quarter to win the game. New Orleans scores the eighth-fewest points in the fourth quarter this season. If the Pelicans can play a full four quarters in this game, there is no reason they should not cover this spread.

Just looking at records, this game is favorable towards New Orleans. The Pelicans are pretty evenly split when it comes to home and away games. However, the Jazz are 5-13 on the road this season. Utah struggles when they are not playing at home, and that should show in this game.

Final Jazz-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

This game will be closer than people think. The teams are both good, despite what Utah's record might be. The Jazz are a little bit of underdogs in this game as both teams head into the matchup healthy. With the Jazz already winning twice against the Pelicans, I am going to take the Jazz to cover the spread.

