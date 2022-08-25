The Utah Jazz remain steadfast with regard to their trade demands for Donovan Mitchell. This is likely why there hasn’t been significant progress in their negotiations with the New York Knicks. As it turns out, however, the Jazz may have a few reasons as to why they’re more than willing to let the trade talks with the Knicks drag on.

NBA insider Tony Jones of The Athletic reports that this is far from a one-horse race for the Knicks. Apparently, the Jazz already have more offers on the table for their All-Star shooting guard, and it seems that they could be amenable to the said proposals:

As those talks have lingered, the Jazz have begun fielding offers from other teams, league sources tell The Athletic. As of Thursday morning, the Jazz have multiple offers on the table for Mitchell from teams other than the Knicks that they deem intriguing and worth pursuing, according to sources. They are offers, sources say, that the Jazz feel are worth pursuing, should talks between Utah and the Knicks stall.

This puts the Knicks in a rough spot. They are still considered the frontrunner for Mitchell, but there’s some added external pressure here in light of this new report. Whether or not this pushes New York to improve its offer, however, remains to be seen.

It is worth noting too, that apart from New York, the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets are the other two teams that have been identified as Mitchell’s preferred destinations. The Nets won’t be able to trade for Donovan Mitchell with Ben Simmons in the lineup, though, while the Heat do not appear to have the assets the Jazz want.