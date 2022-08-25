With Kevin Durant officially out of trade talks, all eyes are on Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. The multi-time All-Star is now easily the most appealing trade candidate on the market. Teams that whiffed on KD will surely try their hand at trading for Mitchell, who is one of the best young scorers in the league today.

Interestingly, though, Donovan Mitchell has NOT asked a trade from the Jazz. If he did want to be traded, though, Mitchell listed three teams he would prefer to go to: the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Miami Heat. However, according to a report by The Athletic, only one of those teams are a viable trade candidate, and it’s the Knicks.

“Mitchell can’t be traded to the Nets as long as Ben Simmons is on the roster, which makes that destination unlikely, and now even more unlikely with Kevin Durant staying put. The Heat simply don’t have the assets that the Jazz are looking for, which makes that destination unlikely.”

Additionally, the Jazz remain firm in their starting price for Mitchell. The team still wants a bevy of first-round picks and a couple of young players on team-friendly deals. This is more or less the same haul they got when they traded Rudy Gobert just a few months ago.

Of course, the Jazz still hold the power in where they’d like to trade Mitchell too. They have no obligation to give in to Mitchell’s desires, especially since he doesn’t have a no-trade clause. However, teams not on the star’s list might be less inclined to trade for him, as they already know he doesn’t exactly want to be there.

Expect the trade chatter surrounding the Jazz and Donovan Mitchell to heat up in the coming days.