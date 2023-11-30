The Utah Jazz visit the Minnesota Timberwolves as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Jazz have lost three of their last five games, and they are coming off a pretty bad loss against the Memphis Grizzlies. Utah and Minnesota have already squared off this season, and Utah lost by 28 points. In the loss, the Jazz were held to just 95 points, and they shot 38.5 percent from the field. Lauri Markannen led the team with 22 points and eight rebounds. John Collins and Talen Horton-Tucker had 14 points each in the loss, as well. For the game Thursday night, the Jazz will be without their best player in Markannen as he deals with a hamstring injury.

The Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the NBA, and they have won four of their last five games. Minnesota sits at the top of the Western Conference, and it would not be surprising to see them end the season in this spot. In their win against the Jazz earier this season, the Timberwolves put up 123 points on 55.6 percent shooting from the floor. Anthony Edwards dropped 31 points in the game, and he was closely followed by Karl-Anthony Towns who scored 25. Rudy Gobert recorded a double-double in the game, as well. The Timberwolves will most likely be without their best player in Anthony Edwards as he took a nasty spill in their last game, and is dealing with a hip issue.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Timberwolves Odds

Utah Jazz: +10.5 (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 222.5 (-110)

Under: 222.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jazz vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV, Bally Sports North

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

Utah does not have Lauri Markannen in this game, but they are 2-1 without him in the lineup. Those two wins came against the New Orleans Pelicans, but those are pretty good wins. In the loss, the Jazz only put up 91 points, though. However, Utah has been trying to utilize a constant rotation of players, and keep fresh legs on the court without Markannen. I would expect this to keep going in this game. The Jazz do not score as well without Markannen, but keeping fresh legs on the court, and getting everyone involved is going to be key in this one.

One thing the Jazz have done very well without Markannen, and the fresh legs come into play here, is defense. They have allowed 100, 112, and 105 points in the last three games without Markannen. They have a great chance to continue this solid defensive play in this game. The Timberwolves only score 112.9 points per game this season, but they do not have Anthony Edwards for this game. That is 26.2 points per game missing from the lineup. The Jazz should be able to cover the spread with their work on the defensive end of the court.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves do not have Edwards, but as mentioned multiple times, the Jazz do not have Markannen. When it comes down to it, Minnesota has better secondary players than Utah. The Timberwolves will still have Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Mike Conley, and Jaden McDaniels play in this game. Towns is a good enough player to take over the scoring for Minnesota while Conley can lead a good offense. Missing Edwards hurts, but the Timberwolves are more than capable of beating the Jazz without him.

Utah does not score without Markannen. They put up 105, 114, and 91 points without him. The Timberwolves play the second-best scoring defense in the NBA as they allow just 106.2 points per game this season. With the rest of their team healthy, Minnesota's defense should not really be any weaker. It would not be a surprise to see the Timberwolves hold the Jazz to under 110 points in this game. When the Timberwolves hold teams to under 110 points, they have a record of 10-1. Keeping the Jazz under that point total will be key for Minnesota.

Final Jazz-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

With the two star players being out, this game is going to come down to which team can get a better game out of their role players. It will be interesting to see how the Timberwolves far without Edwards in this game, but we know the gameplan Utah is going to use. I happen to like the Timberwolves' role players a little bit more than Utah's. However, the Jazz are massive underdogs. I am going to take the points, and choose the Jazz to cover the spread. Edwards is out, and I do not think the Timberwolves will be scoring too many points in this game.

Final Jazz-Timberwolves Prediction and pick: Jazz +10.5 (-110), Under 222.5 (-110)