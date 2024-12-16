ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Jazz head to SoCal to take on the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Clippers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers are on a three-game losing streak at the moment, and their scoring has not been good at all. In the three games, the Clippers have put up just 80, 106, and 98 points. That comes out to 94.7 points per game. Along with that, the Clippers are shooting just 41.5 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 72.3 percent from the charity stripe. With their struggles on the offensive side of the court lately, the Jazz should be able to hold the Clippers down.

On the season, the Clippers have not been great on offense. They are scoring 108.3 points per game, which is the seventh-lowest in the NBA. The reason for that is the Clippers take the eighth-fewest shots per game while turning the ball over 15.3 times per game. Playing at a slower pace is going to benefit the Jazz in this game. If the Jazz can keep the Clippers shot attempts to a minimum, the Clippers are not going to score a lot of points Monday night.

Los Angeles has a whole bunch of injuries that they are dealing with. Kawhi Leonard has practiced, but he is still out for the time being. Derrick Jones Jr, Terrance Mann, and PJ Tucker are all out for the game, as well. That leaves them with just James Harden, and he may not be enough to carry the team alone. With all the injuries the Clippers are dealing with, do not be surprised if they lose another game Monday night.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Utah has struggled on defense lately. They have lost eight of their last 10 games, and they have allowed 120 points per game in that span. In those 10 games, the Jazz have the second highest defensive rating, and opponents are shooting 47.9 percent against them. The Jazz are losing games because of their defense right now, and there is a good chance for that to continue Monday night.

On the season, the Jazz have been one of the worst defenses in the NBA. They allow the third-most points per game, fourth-highest field goal percentage, and the 12th-highest three-point percentage. They also force the least amount of turnovers in the league. Utah has allowed teams to score with ease against them this season, and the Clippers will have to take advantage of that. If the Clippers can score at least 115 points, they will be able to cover this spread.

Utah is also a team that struggles to score. Their 109.9 points per game this season is ninth-lowest in the NBA, and they have the 11th-lowest field goal percentage. This season, the Jazz have scored less than 110 points 12 times this season, and they have not won any of those games. The Clippers play some very good defense, so the Jazz are going to struggle to put up points against them. If the Clippers can keep the Jazz's scoring to a minimum, they will be able to cover this spread.

Final Jazz-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Clippers might have some injuries, but I do think they will end their losing streak Monday night. I will take the Clippers to cover the spread.

Final Jazz-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Clippers -9 (-110)