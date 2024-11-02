ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back with another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming NBA slate as we turn our attention towards this next tilt in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz (0-5) will take on the Denver Nuggets (2-2) in a must-win game for both teams. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Utah Jazz are still searching for their first win of the season following their most recent 106-88 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. It marked their fourth loss of the season by double-digits as they’re still chasing their elusive first win, now looking to do so as the betting underdogs against the Nuggets.

The Denver Nuggets most recently beat the Brooklyn Nets 144-139 and will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road before heading back home to host the Jazz. It’s not the start they wanted to their season, but their championship pedigree and experience should keep them afloat as the season carries on.

Here are the Jazz-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Nuggets Odds

Utah Jazz: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +385

Denver Nuggets: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -500

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz vs Nuggets

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: DirecTV Sports Net Northwest, NNA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Utah Jazz are still winless to begin the season and if things continue to trend in this same direction, they’ll be in for a long road ahead within a competitive Northwest Division. They’ve opened the betting underdogs in each of their five games and although they remain winless, they’ve managed to cover 2-3 ATS to start the season. Jordan Clarkson remains out and with Lauri Markkanen listed as day-to-day, they’ll need to find answers sooner rather than later to avoid a hole to start the year.

Aside from Lauri Markkanen, no other Jazz player is averaging over 15 PPG at the moment and his absence will be felt for the next few games they’re without him. It does, however, offer a chance for Kyle Filipkowski and John Collins to see meaningful minutes. Filipkowski is also shooting a cool 40% from three this year, so watch his minutes take a bump as he looks to find a groove in his offense.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the Nuggets have struggled to open the season on the right foot, it’s far too early to hit the panic button in Denver as this roster is tested and has the experience of a championship run. They’ve been playing better than their record indicates and while they’re prone to falling behind early in the game, they possess the resolve to stick to a game plan and remain consistent down the stretch. Jokic had a masterful triple-double performance with a 29-18-16 stat line, so look for him to stay hot against this advantageous Jazz matchup.

While Nikola Jokic makes everyone better around him with his playmaking, he’ll need teammates to finish on their opportunities when presented with the scoring looks. They had an incredibly deep roster that is built for a postseason run, but it’s just about fitting the pieces together and actualizing specific roles. Russell Westbrook has been great in leading the offense when Jokic is off the floor.

Final Jazz-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

We’ll have the Denver Nuggets heading back home following their game in Minnesota as they host the Jazz as betting favorites. Denver has won their last two games after a slow start, but they’ve failed to cover the spread at 0-4 ATS on the year. They also haven’t won a game at home this season, so it’d be foolish to count the Jazz out of a comeback opportunity if Denver’s struggles continue.

Still, I don’t expect the Jazz to have many answers on offense without Lauri Markkanen as he remains doubtful with an injury. Jordan Clarkson has also been ruled out so it puts a massive dent in a squad that’s already having a hard time mounting sustainable offense. They have yet to win as the betting underdogs this season and I expect that trend to continue in this one.

For our final prediction, we’ll roll with the Denver Nuggets to get the win in this game as they cover the spread. They put up a very solid effort against a tough Minnesota team on the road and they should be eager to get back home in front of their fans.

Final Jazz-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -10 (-110)