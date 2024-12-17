ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Jazz hit the road to take on the Detroit Pistons Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Jazz-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Jazz-Pistons Odds

Utah Jazz: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +166

Detroit Pistons: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jazz-Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: KJZZ-TV, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz need to match the Pistons on offense Thursday night. Their defense is most likely going to let them down, so Utah has to be able to score. The Pistons have allowed 117.5 points per game in their last 10 games, the Jazz have a chance to put up some points. They do have Lauri Markannen back, and he is their top scorer. With him on the court, the Jazz have a much better chance to do some scoring. If Utah can keep up, they will be able to cover the spread.

Detroit only scores 110.6 points per game this season. In their last 10 games, the Jazz have scored just 111.0 points per game. They are not doing a great job putting up points on the season as a whole, and the Jazz need to take advantage of that. Detroit will play at a slower pace, which is going to work towards the advantage of Utah. Utah loves to slow it down, and they want to give the other team the least amount of opportunities to score. If the Jazz can do that, they will be able to win.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons should be able to put up some points Thursday night. The Jazz have been absolutely awful on the defensive end of the court all season. On the season, Utah has allowed 120.3 points per game, which is the third-most in the NBA. In their last 10 games, the Jazz have allowed 120.0 points per game. In fact, the Jazz have allowed 141, 134, and 144 points in their last three games. With their incredible lack of defense, the Pistons should be able to put up some points and win this game.

Detroit is coming off a nice win over the Miami Heat Monday night. This is very much thanks to Cade Cunningham. Cunningham recorded a triple-double in that game, which was his sixth of the season. On the year, Cunningham is scoring 23.5 points per game while grabbing 7.5 rebounds, and dishing out 9.7 assists. He is playing even better in the month of December, as well. He has had three games with double digit assists, and he is coming off a game in which he recorded 18 of them. Expect Cunningham to have another huge game Thursday night when the Pistons take on the Jazz.

Final Jazz-Pistons Prediction & Pick

This is a game between two teams struggling on the season. However, the Jazz are one of the worst teams in the NBA on the year. With that said, I am not expecting the Jazz to win this game. In fact, I would not be surprised to see the Pistons reach their season high in scoring Thursday night. For that reason, I am going to take the Pistons to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Jazz-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Pistons -4.5 (-110)