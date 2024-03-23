The Utah Jazz have some uphill sledding if they want to make the play-in game in this year's NBA playoffs and they will be looking to turn the corner when they head out on the road to Houston to take on the Rockets in this pivotal Saturday night matchup. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Jazz-Rockets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Utah Jazz () and the Houston Rockets occupy the lower rungs of the Western Conference, but there is no shortage of youthful energy or rising stars on either side. For Utah, Walker Kessler’s rim protection and Lauri Markkanen’s scoring ability will be vital. On the flip side, Houston boasts an explosive backcourt duo in Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr.. Can experience keep raw talent at bay? We’ll find out Saturday when Utah takes their squad and heads south to take on the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.
Houston Rockets () host the Utah Jazz, aiming to break their recent slump. The Rockets, are looking to capitalize on their home-court advantage at the Toyota Center. Despite their struggles, Houston's resilience and the potential return of key players could provide a much-needed boost. The Jazz, on the other hand, are coming off numerous losses over their last few games, but are boasting a fully healthy squad and the dynamic scoring of Lauri Markkanen. The Rockets will look to get their game going as they look to make that last play-in seed when they host the Utah Jazz this Saturday night.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Jazz-Rockets Odds
Utah Jazz: +11 (-108)
Moneyline: +440
Houston Rockets: -11 (-112)
Moneyline: -590
Over: 228 (-110)
Under: 228 (-110)
How to Watch Jazz vs. Rockets
Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT
TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win
In the next Saturday night showdown, the Utah Jazz will be aiming to take down the Houston Rockets. Although this season has been a strong one for the Rockets, there are several reasons why their winning streak may come to an end against the Jazz.
We cannot underestimate just how far the Jazz is able to bounce back from adversity. They've shown time and time again that they can recover from troubling lows. As seen in some of their victories, they never let a close score stop them. Their knack for handling tight situations will be crucial when it comes to going up against the Rockets.
On top of that, their roster depth is much more vast and versatile than their opposition's. Efficient players like Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson have consistently brought their A-game. With Sexton averaging 18.5 points per game and Clarkson contributing leadership points off of the bench, these two alone could prove to give them enough firepower to take on the Rockets.
Defensively, having Walker Kessler is a huge asset for Utah. In multiple games thus far he’s been impenetrable down low in addition to being an excellent rebounder. Having him in their arsenal will help significantly reduce second-chance opportunities for Houston while giving them control over the overall pace.
Houston’s history seems to show that they struggle against top-tier teams despite some big wins recently. The strategic play of Utah’s coaching staff could easily exploit any weaknesses if Houston can’t hold down what most would consider a typical Jazz offense.
All things considered with their resilience towards adversity, depth-filled roster, defense power, and Houston's visible vulnerabilities, The Utah Jazz are set up nicely to take home another win on Saturday night against The Rockets
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
In the Toyota Center on Saturday night, the Houston Rockets are expected to beat the Utah Jazz. While facing off against the Jazz is no easy task, several factors give the Rockets an edge.
The Rockets have won six games in a row and are red hot right now. They were struggling before this streak but seem to have figured things out just in time for this upcoming game. The Jazz, however, have been terrible since the All-Star break with a record of 3-12. Jalen Green has been on fire recently and his hot stretch includes scoring 42 points against the Wizards last week.
In addition to their recent success, the Rockets also play well together as a team. This balanced attack will be crucial against a Jazz team missing several key players including John Collins and potentially Lauri Markkanen.
Lastly, defense wins championships. It’s not clear who said it first but it’s widely accepted throughout sports culture. The Rockets’ defense is trending upwards lately which could spell doom for a struggling Jazz offense. With so many factors playing in their favor, it would be shocking if they lost this game at home against an injury-riddled opponent like Utah.
Final Jazz-Rockets Prediction & Pick
The Utah Jazz will be slumping into Houston to take on the surging red-hot Rockets in hopes of getting that last play-in seed. However, it will be Jalen Green who will be the difference maker who has been on an absolute tear and the Jazz will have no match for him and the high-paced Rocket's offense as they keep their winning streak going while covering the spread at home.
Final Jazz-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -11 (-112), Over 228 (-110)