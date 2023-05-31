Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sánchez, have reportedly secured a jaw-dropping rental home in Malibu at the staggering price of $600,000 per month. The couple has been residing in this temporary abode since March while they await the completion of their extravagant Beverly Hills compound, the New York Post shares.

The leased property belongs to none other than renowned musician Kenny G, who purchased it back in 1998 for $12.5 million. Over time, Kenny G expanded his residence by acquiring the neighboring property for $3 million, resulting in a magnificent Pointe Dume compound that offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

The estate, which sits on a sprawling 10-acre lot, boasts an array of luxurious amenities including a sizable backyard, a refreshing pool, a state-of-the-art screening room, a recording studio, and a spacious 3,500-square-foot guesthouse. However, Bezos and Sánchez had to furnish the property themselves, incurring additional expenses.

With a reported net worth exceeding $142 billion, Bezos is no stranger to indulging in lavish purchases. He has already invested $175 million in the construction of their forthcoming Beverly Hills home, which spans across the impressive 10-acre estate and features a guesthouse, a gym, a pergola, and a separate security house. In addition, Bezos owns the neighboring $10 million property.

Recently, Bezos presented Sánchez with a stunning 20-carat diamond engagement ring, reportedly worth around $2.5 million. While the exact timeline for the completion of their Beverly Hills residence remains unknown, the couple can enjoy their summer in the opulence of their Malibu rental. And if they desire a change of scenery, Bezos and Sánchez always have the option to retreat to Bezos’ extravagant $500 million superyacht.