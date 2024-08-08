NBA players are taking back their voices. Instead of allowing analysts and NBA Twitter to speak for them, why not make a podcast? The rise of player-driven podcasts has been a game-changer, allowing fans to connect with their favorite NBA stars beyond the confines of press conferences and highlight reels. These podcasts offer unfiltered insights, raw emotions, and behind-the-scenes stories that traditional media often miss. It also helps set them up for a career after posterizers and sick dimes. Here, we dive into the top six NBA player podcasts that are making waves right now, with Jeff Teague’s Club 520 leading the charge.

1. Club 520 Podcast: A New Viral Sensation

No one knew Jeff Teague was as personable as he is until audiences began seeing viral clips from his podcast. The Club 520 Podcast showcases a side of Teague many fans never knew existed as he dives into untold NBA stories he has stashed in his memory. The main thing that gets people is how relatable he is. It's also hilarious because he isn't even trying to be funny!

The success of Club 520 lies in its simplicity and authenticity. Teague doesn’t shy away from poking fun at himself, and his self-deprecating humor adds a refreshing layer to the podcast. The stories he shares are often outrageous, but they’re grounded in reality, giving fans a glimpse into the life of an NBA player from a unique perspective. This organic approach has proven to be a winning formula, as the podcast continues to gain traction without the need for flashy promotions or big-name interviews.

2. Podcast P with Paul George: Candid Conversations

Paul George, the 76ers All-Star and future Hall of Famer, brings a level of candor to his podcast, Podcast P, that has set it apart from the rest. Initially, George took some time to find his groove in the podcasting world, but once he did, Podcast P quickly became a must-listen. The show excels in its player interviews, where George dives deep into the personal and professional lives of his guests.

One of the standout moments on Podcast P was George’s sit-down with NBA legend Jerry West, the iconic player-turned-executive who now serves as a consultant for the Clippers. The conversation was enlightening, offering insights into West’s incredible career and his influence on the game. George has also had timely interviews with players like DeMar DeRozan and Draymond Green, keeping the podcast relevant and engaging. As Podcast P continues to grow, fans eagerly anticipate which big-name guest will appear next.

3. KG Certified: Unfiltered and Unapologetic

When Kevin Garnett talks, people listen. The NBA champion and former MVP has never been one to hold back, and his podcast, KG Certified, reflects that fiery personality. Garnett often pairs up with his former Boston Celtics teammate Paul Pierce, creating a dynamic duo that delivers some of the most entertaining and unfiltered content in the podcasting world.

KG Certified thrives on its balance between wild takes and grounded discussions. Pierce is known for his outlandish claims and self-praise, while Garnett often serves as the voice of reason, bringing the conversation back to reality. The chemistry between the two is undeniable, making each episode a rollercoaster of emotions and opinions. Whether they’re reminiscing about their playing days or discussing current NBA events, Garnett and Pierce always keep it real.

4. Gil’s Arena: No Chill, No Filter

Gilbert Arenas, aka “No Chill Gil,” lives up to his nickname on his podcast, Gil’s Arena. Arenas has never been one to mince words, and his podcast is a platform for his unfiltered and often polarizing takes. Joined by Rashad McCants, Brandon Jennings, and Josiah Johnson, Arenas dives into basketball discussions with a mix of seriousness and humor.

The beauty of Gil’s Arena lies in its unpredictability. Arenas doesn’t shy away from controversial opinions or heated debates, making for a podcast that’s both entertaining and thought-provoking. The addition of McCants and Jennings provides a good balance of perspectives, while Johnson’s comedic timing adds an extra layer of fun to the show. If you’re looking for a podcast that’s equal parts passion and pandemonium, Gil’s Arena is the place to be.

5. The Draymond Green Show: Instant Reactions and Raw Honesty

Draymond Green revolutionized the player podcast game with his quick, postgame reactions on The Draymond Green Show. Unlike traditional podcasts that take time to produce and edit, Green’s show delivers instant analysis and commentary, often becoming the first place fans hear his thoughts after a game. This immediacy has made The Draymond Green Show a go-to source for breaking down big moments in the NBA.

Green’s willingness to speak his mind without the filter of a press conference setting has resulted in some of the most honest and revealing content in sports media. Whether he’s addressing his on-court altercations or sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes, Green keeps it real. His unfiltered approach has set a new standard for player-driven media, making his podcast one of the most compelling listens out there.

6. All The Smoke: The OGs of Player Podcasts

All The Smoke, hosted by former “We Believe”-era Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, paved the way for many of the player podcasts we see today. Known for their uncensored and in-depth interviews, Jackson and Barnes have created a platform where athletes, musicians, and media personalities can share their stories without fear of judgment.

One of the show’s most memorable episodes features the late Kobe Bryant, delivering what many consider one of the best interviews of his career. While All The Smoke has faced stiff competition from newer podcasts, it remains a staple in the sports media landscape. Jackson and Barnes’ chemistry, combined with their fearless approach to tackling tough topics, ensures that All The Smoke will continue to be a major player in the podcasting world.