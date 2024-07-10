Jelena Ostapenko takes on Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Ostapenko Krejcikova prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Ostapenko Krejcikova.
The 2024 Wimbledon Championships move into the quarterfinals. The point to underscore about these quarterfinals is that the players playing in them have a huge opportunity in front of them but are not accustomed to playing at this stage of a major. The eight women's quarterfinalists have all won fewer than two major titles. They have all appeared in fewer than three major finals and in fewer than four major semifinals. There is no player in the final eight (including the two quarterfinalists who lost on Tuesday) who is reasonably considered a “regular” in the semifinal or final rounds of women's major tournaments. This is why it's hard to know how the players will respond to the pressure of the moment, which creates volatile betting situations. Before looking at this match between Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova, let's look at what happened on Tuesday:
Donna Vekic defeated Lulu Sun in a wild three-set match. It was an up-and-down battle in which Vekic made her first major semifinal in her 43rd major tournament appearance. Only four players have played more women's major tournaments before finally making a first major semifinal. No one expected Vekic to make a deep run before the tournament began. That was a completely unexpected result in a quarterfinal few people predicted two weeks ago.
In Tuesday's other quarterfinal, Italy's Jasmine Paolini blew out Emma Navarro in a shocking result. The stunner was not that Paolini won — she is the No. 7 seed at Wimbledon — but that the match was lopsided. Emma Navarro had beaten Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff in straight sets. She was at least supposed to put up a fight, but Paolini dominated after falling behind 2-1 in the first set.
Two quarterfinals produced some wild plot twists. If you think you know how the next two quarterfinals will unfold, you're a confident person. Let's now dive into Ostapenko-Krejcikova.
How To Watch Jelena Ostapenko vs Barbora Krejcikova
TV: ESPN2
Stream: ESPN Plus
Time: 8:10 a.m. ET / 5:10 a.m. PT
Why Jelena Ostapenko Could Cover The Spread
Jelena Ostapenko has done better at Wimbledon than at other major tournaments strictly in terms of overall winning percentage. She is a French Open champion, but Wimbledon has been the place where Ostapenko is more consistent. She dominated her fourth-round match against Yulia Putintseva and is hitting the ball really well. Ostapenko is a rhythm player. When locked in, she's extremely tough to beat.
Why Barbora Krejcikova Could Cover The Spread
Krejcikova convincingly beat Danielle Collins, a player who — like Ostapenko — loves pace and loves hitting hard, flat groundstrokes. Krejcikova uses off-pace shots and overall variety to get a rhythmic player out of rhythm. She is the tennis equivalent of a change-up pitcher in baseball. Krejcikova is going to frustrate Ostapenko and keep her off balance.
Final Jelena Ostapenko-Barbora Krejcikova Prediction & Pick
Ostapenko has a reputation for being volatile. She'll play a brilliant first set and then plummet in the second before rebounding in the third. Maybe Ostapenko will win, but the specific bet to make is that the match will go three sets. If it does, chances are high that Ostapenko will win more than 12.5 games.
