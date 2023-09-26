Renowned sports journalist Jemele Hill and other social media users have shared their reactions to a viral clip from Offset's upcoming interview with Bobbi Althoff, TheShadeRoom shares.

Bobbi Althoff, the host of ‘The Really Good Podcast,' released a clip of her forthcoming interview with Offset, which quickly gained widespread attention. In the clip, Offset asks Althoff about her profession, to which she responds that she interviews people to get to know them, explaining that Offset's team had reached out to hers for the interview.

Offset then questions her assertion, calling it “cap” (slang for false). He challenges her by spelling out “C-A-P,” suggesting that she is not being truthful about how the interview came about.

As the exchange continues, Althoff admits that she honestly doesn't know how the interview came about, and Offset responds similarly, saying, “Me either.”

The interview takes an interesting turn when Offset jokes that he initially thought they were referring to Bobby Boucher, the fictional character from the film “The Waterboy.”

Jemele Hill took to social media to express her views on the clip, stating that she did not find it enjoyable. Instead, she saw it as highlighting the erosion of real hip-hop journalism. She also criticized media teams for not being interested in arranging interviews with credible interviewers who aim to tell the artist's story through quality interviews.

I don’t find these types of interviews particularly enjoyable or interesting. Instead it just sadly points out how real hip hop journalism has been practically erased. Some of the media teams behind these artists aren’t interested in them sitting down with credible people who… https://t.co/l1jaaWjj7R — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 26, 2023

Hill noted that Offset could sit down with anyone, and people would still watch, emphasizing the shift in the landscape of hip-hop journalism.

Bobbi Althoff gained internet fame a few months ago, with her now-deleted interview with Drake contributing to her viral success. However, the removal of the interview led to rumors of a personal relationship between them, which Althoff denied.

This viral exchange has sparked discussions about the changing landscape of journalism and celebrity interviews in the digital age.