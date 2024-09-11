Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has stirred plenty of controversy this year for engaging with political content on social media, Thespun reports. Last month, she fueled speculation about her political views by liking an Instagram post that outlined the GOP’s objectives for the upcoming election, leading many to believe she supports Donald Trump.

Facing backlash, Mahomes didn’t shy away from the criticism. In response to her detractors, she stated, “To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Social Media Storm

Despite the negative reaction, Mahomes doubled down, further supporting her stance by liking a comment from one of her followers that read, “Glad to see you aren’t backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn’t be bullied into submission.” As her name began trending, particularly during the recent debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill threw fuel on the fire with a cheeky jab.

Hill, known for her outspoken views, posted a meme featuring the famous “Arthur fist” on social media, captioning it with the message, “Brittany Mahomes right now,” suggesting Mahomes was angered by the debate’s progression.

Though Brittany Mahomes has not responded to Hill’s jab, her public stance on the issue and her continued interaction with political posts have made her a hot topic. With such heightened attention, many questioned if this might affect her relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, a vocal critic of Trump. Swifties wondered whether political differences would drive a wedge between the two women.

Swift and Mahomes Friendship

Despite the tension, Mahomes and Swift were spotted at the US Open on its final day, embracing and posing for photos, proving their friendship was intact. The public appearance helped quell rumors that their political differences would end their relationship.

As the dust settles from Tuesday’s debate, Brittany Mahomes remains tight-lipped about the event, choosing not to comment on social media. However, her political interactions continue to create ripples across platforms, especially as she stands firm in her views, unafraid of public opinion.

Meanwhile, Hill's critique didn’t stop with Mahomes. She took aim at David Muir, ABC's moderator for the night, chastising him for allowing Trump to repeatedly get the last word during the debate. “David Muir gotta stop letting Trump get the last word,” Hill tweeted, expressing frustration with his handling of the candidates.

With social media buzzing and political tensions rising, Brittany Mahomes finds herself navigating the complexities of fame, politics, and public opinion, while her critics, like Jemele Hill, are keeping the conversation alive.