Millennials never miss a chance to post a good pic, and it seems Jenna Ellis, former lawyer for Donald Trump, is no exception. Ellis decided to bust a full smile for her Fulton County Jail arrest mugshot on Wednesday, then proudly posted the pic to her X account (formerly known as Twitter), and is having a bit of a viral moment as a result.

“But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them that despitefully use you and persecute you…” Matt 5:44 “But he who trusts in the Lord, lovingkindness shall surround him.

Be glad in the Lord and rejoice, you… pic.twitter.com/lGcxDN0skI — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 23, 2023

Through Wednesday, eight of the 19 defendants in the Donald Trump Georgia election case have been booked at the Fulton County Jail and photographed for their mugshots. Only one other co-defendant, former Georgia GOP lawmaker David Shafer, decided to pose with a big smile like Ellis. The others played it pretty straight and expressionless.

Ellis' choice seemed to be pretty calculated and intentional, judging by the message she posted along with the photo. She started with a biblical quote from Matthew 5:44 that read, “But I say unto you, love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them that despitefully use you and persecute you…”

She then doubled-down with the bible quotes, next referencing Psalm 32:10-11 with the words, “But he who trusts in the Lord, lovingkindness shall surround him. Be glad in the Lord and rejoice, you righteous ones; And shout for joy, all you who are upright in heart.”

It's a bit unclear if the righteous shade-throwing was aimed at the justice department for including her in the indictment or at Donald Trump for his treatment of his former lawyer since parting with her legal services. Trump has apparently been giving Ellis the cold shoulder since she started backing the candidacy of rival Republican candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump even refused to pay the legal bills of Ellis and the other co-defendants in the case. Although when informed this might cause some to “flip” on the former president during the trial, Trump abruptly changed course and announced he'd be hosting a $100,000-per-guest fundraiser for fellow co-defendant Rudy Giuliani.

In response to that news, Ellis told Newsweek, “I am glad to see Trump willing to help raise funds for someone other than himself. He should help all his lawyers who served him when he asked. I'm very grateful to everyone across the country who is helping and supporting me against this criminalization of the practice of law.”

Ellis appears to be referring to the attempted overthrow of democracy and presidential election results as the “practice of law”… but no one's perfect. Also, that hasn't stopped her from crowdfunding over $120,000 for her legal defense fund after she publicly questioned why Trump and a pro-Trump super PAC would not pay the fees for all co-defendants.

One thing that's certain though — the fact that Jenna Ellis' mugshot is going viral must be eating away at Donald Trump. With everyone's favorite orange dumpster fire set to turn himself in to Fulton County jail at some point today, you know he's bound to be bragging about how his mugshot will be “the best”, “the bigly-est”, and “the muggiest mugshot that ever mugged” before the day is done.