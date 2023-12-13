Jenna Ortega's new movie just dropped a trailer.

Coming soon is a Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman drama, Miller's Girl. And the new trailer has arrived.

The film is set to debut at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January, before its Jan. 26 theatrical release, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman in Miller's Girl trailer

It's a film about a failed writer named Jonathan Miller (Freeman) and his student, Cairo Sweet (Ortega). Blurred lines beyond the academic occur when a creative writing assignment creates uncomfortable realities. There's an attraction, and both become heroes and villains in their own stories, Deadline reports.

As for the new trailer, it starts with the two introducing themselves to each other. It goes into Ortega asking, “What is an adult?”

“Are you offering me any special treatment, Mr. Miller?” Cairo Sweet asks.

“Why did you write this?” Freeman asks. “This is inappropriate.” Ortega responds, “‘Write what you know' is what you said.”

The story seems to lead to an inappropriate relationship of some sort. But, it takes a turn. It becomes a tale much beyond that.

A synopsis of the film in The Film Catalogue reads, “The line between right and wrong becomes blurred as a high school creative writing assignment leads a teacher and his student down a potentially regrettable path.”

Jade Halley Bartlett directs, and Seth Rogan is a producer.

As for the Wednesday actress, she is in the crime thriller Fineskind, which comes to Paramount+ this week. Also, she's in Beetlejuice 2, which is coming to the big screen next year.

Be sure to catch Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman in Miller's Girl on January 26.