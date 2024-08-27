It was almost Jenna Ortega, not Zendaya, who played Chani in Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies.

During an interview with BuzzFeed, Ortega was asked for a role fans would be surprised to learn she auditioned for. She then name-dropped the Dune movies.

“I think I auditioned for Dune when I was about 15,” Ortega said. “I just remember being a big fan of that film and the franchise and everything like that and being really excited for that movie. Denis is one of my favorite filmmakers.

“I think it was Chani, I think it was for Zendaya's [character]. But they weren't saying that — everything was very secret,” she added.

The Dune movies

Ultimately, Zendaya landed the Dune part instead of Jenna Ortega, and it all worked out. Dune: Part Two is one of the biggest movies of the year. It is the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year, making over $711 million during its theatrical run.

This is a vast improvement over the last entry. Dune made over $400 million in 2021. However, it was a part of Warner Bros' day-and-date release strategy they implemented during the pandemic. That meant that it was released in theaters and on the former HBO Max simultaneously.

Chani from Dune is one of Zendaya's signature roles. She is also known for playing Rue Bennett in Euphoria and MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) Spider-Man series. Zendaya also recently starred in Challengers with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.

Who is Jenna Ortega?

Jenna Ortega is a rising star in Hollywood. She is currently promoting Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Ortega plays Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Lydia (Winona Ryder). Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara are reprising their roles from the last movie.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the sequel to Burton's 1988 movie. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar teamed up to write the script. They developed the story with Seth Grahame-Smith. Danny Elfman also returned to compose the score of the sequel.

Previously, Ortega worked with Burton on Netflix's Wednesday. Burton served as a producer of the series and also directed the first half of the first season. The series is a big hit and will be getting a second season with Ortega returning.

Early in her career, Ortega gained recognition for her performances in Jane the Virgin and Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle. She also starred in the second season of You for Netflix in 2019.

In 2021, Ortega starred in the critically acclaimed The Fallout. The movie premiered at the 2021 SXSW (South by Southwest) Film Festival. Warner Bros subsequently released it the following January.

The following year was Ortega's breakout. She started it by starring in the fifth Scream movie from Radio Silence. Ortega was a part of the new-age cast, which also included Melissa Barrera and Mason Gooding, and starred alongside franchise veterans Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courtney Cox.

That same year, Ortega starred in Studio 666, X, and American Carnage. She opened the following year by starring in Scream VI. She also starred in Finestkind in 2023.

In early 2024, Ortega starred with Martin Freeman in Miller's Girl. The thriller follows the complicated relationship between a teacher and his student.