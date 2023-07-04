Jenna Ortega didn't want Wednesday Addams to be in a love triangle. She advocated for her character to have more platonic relationships and focus on personal growth instead. Ortega didn't believe her character would be in a love triangle.

“I told [the writers] very early on that I didn’t want her to be in the middle of a love triangle. I’ve always been against the love triangle idea,” Jenna Ortega told ETalk. “As far as the boys went, I had to accept it — but honestly, I’m going to fight this love triangle thing so hard. Because I don’t think Wednesday would ever be in a love triangle.”

Ortega wanted personal growth for her character instead.

“Someone like Wednesday seems very one tone. But there are a lot of different routes that you could take with someone like her,” she said. “Adding those layers of insecurity or those lived-in qualities that make a teenager a teenager is really interesting.”

“Especially with a character that we’ve never gotten the opportunity to know well enough, because she’s always been the one-liner, off to the side with a funny punchline,” the actress continued. “To actually have real frustration and uncertainty was really interesting to play and discover.”

The highly successful Tim Burton directed Netflix series is a genre bending coming-of-age, supernatural, comedy, and horror series. It follows the titular character as she attends Nevermore Academy. Wednesday Addams attempts to master her psychic ability, while dressed to the nines, and solve the mystery of a murder at her new school.