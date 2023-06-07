Wednesday Season 2 is coming (eventually), but in the meantime, the series' lead Jenna Ortega has teased fans of a major tonal shift in the forthcoming second season of the popular Netflix show.

Speaking to Variety in a co-interview with Elle Fanning, Ortega revealed that Wednesday Season 2 will feature less romance and lean into horror more.

“It's still coming together, but we've decided we want to lean into the horror more. We're ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We're going to get bolder, more dark,” said Ortega.

She also continued teasing the second season of Wednesday, even calling it a period piece. “I've never had to do a serious period piece before,” said the actor before asking Fanning if she had any advice vis-à-vis ensuring historical accuracy.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Granted, the reasons for ditching any romance in Wednesday Season 2 may go deeper than what Ortega is suggesting. One of the series' main stars, Percy Hynes White, was accused of domestic abuse. To make matters worse, Hynes White played Xavier Thorpe — one of the love interests of Wednesday Addams (Ortega). It's unclear if he will return in the second season or not, but you can almost guarantee that he won't be romantically involved with Wednesday even if he does return.

Wednesday was an eight-episode series based on the classic Addams Family character. Tim Burton produced the series and directed half of the episodes. The series followed Wednesday as she attempts to transition to a new school, Nevermore Academy. Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, and Christina Ricci also star in the series.

Jenna Ortega has had a quick rise to superstardom over the past year. After having roles in Stuck in the Middle and You, she rose to prominence with roles in Scream (2022), its sequel, and Ti West's X. She'll also appear in Beetlejuice 2 with Michael Keaton very soon.