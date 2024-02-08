Perhaps this scene from Miller's Girl was why Jenna Ortega received her worst Rotten Tomatoes score

The intimacy coordinator for the film “Miller's Girl” is speaking out amid controversy surrounding a sex scene between stars Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman. The movie, written and directed by Jade Halley Bartlett, has sparked debate due to the perceived “large age gap” between the actors, People reports.

😳 Jenna Ortega & Martin Freeman in ‘Miller's Girl (2024)' pic.twitter.com/7cHLyi571O — Cinemagic Universe (@CineMagicUnivrs) February 4, 2024

In the film, Ortega, 21, portrays a writing student named Cairo, who becomes entangled in a complex relationship with her teacher, played by Freeman, 52. The scene in question has raised concerns among viewers on social media, prompting discussions about consent and age dynamics.

“There [were] many, many people throughout this process engaging with [Jenna] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do”

Kristina Arjona, the intimacy coordinator for “Miller's Girl,” has defended the scene, emphasizing that both Jenna Ortega and Freeman were comfortable during filming. Arjona assured that Ortega's boundaries were respected throughout the process, with constant check-ins to ensure her comfort and consent.

Arjona highlighted the importance of supporting Ortega's decisions, especially considering the significant age gap between the actors. She emphasized the need for continuous consent, particularly for a younger actor like Ortega.

The intimacy coordinator also disclosed that Ortega and Freeman had open conversations about the use of modesty garments and barriers to maintain appropriate distance during intimate scenes. She confirmed that both actors had the option to change their minds on the day of filming if they felt uncomfortable with any aspect of the scene.

Despite the controversy, neither Ortega nor Freeman has publicly commented on the scene. However, Arjona's statements shed light on the careful consideration and communication that went into filming the intimate moments in “Miller's Girl.”

As discussions continue about the portrayal of age dynamics and consent in film, Ortega's experience offers insight into the importance of prioritizing actors' comfort and agency during intimate scenes.