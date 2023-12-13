Jennifer Aniston revealed that sex scene's can get awkward.

There were a few awkward moments when creating a sex scene between Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm on the set of The Morning Show. But the friends made it work.

It all came down to whether to use an intimacy coordinator. This person's job is to ensure that everything is sailing smoothly during a sex scene. Unfamiliar with this person, Aniston had some decisions to make, E-News reported.

Jennifer Aniston opens up about sex scene with Jon Hamm

“They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I'm from the olden days, so I was like, ‘What does that mean?' the actress mentioned in a Variety interview.

She added, “They said, ‘Where someone asks you if you're OK,' and I'm like, ‘Please, this is awkward enough!'”

Along with this, she joked and said, “We're seasoned — we can figure this one out.”

As for the scene with Hamm, it apparently went well and was as professional as ever.

“Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, ‘You OK?'” she revealed. “It was also very choreographed.”

The two of them have been friends for a long time, which helped the scene move along, too. Aniston said, “I've known the Hammanator for a long, long time.”

Actor Paul Rudd introduced Hamm to Aniston a while back. That's how they met since Rudd was on Friends as a guest. According to Reese Witherspoon, Rudd is Hamm's agent, who was also in the same interview as Jennifer. “Paul Rudd is his agent,” she said.

Sounds like the sex scene worked out well with Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm. The intimacy coordinator wasn't necessary for these old-school actors, but surely it's vital on some other set.