Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share her first public reaction to the passing of long-time friend, Matthew Perry.

Jennifer Aniston has broken her silence on the loss of her longtime friend and “Friends” co-star, Matthew Perry. In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, Aniston shared a photo of herself with Perry on set and included a touching text exchange between them, Variety shares. The post also featured a scene from the “Friends” series finale in 2004, where the characters, Rachel Green and Chandler Bing, expressed their love for each other.

Aniston began the post by acknowledging the deep impact of Perry's death, describing it as an “insane wave of emotions” that she had never experienced before. She emphasized the importance of sitting in the grief and allowing oneself to feel moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone deeply, stating, “And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA.”

The text exchange included in the tribute revealed Perry's heartfelt message to Aniston: “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day.” The accompanying photo captured a candid moment of the two actors giggling while reading a script.

The actors had been friends since their time on the iconic '90s sitcom “Friends,” and Matthew Perry had publicly expressed his appreciation for Aniston's constant support and presence in his life just a year before his death.

Following Aniston's tribute, David Schwimmer, another “Friends” co-star, penned his own remembrance of Perry, sharing a throwback photo of them on the set of the show.

Perry, 54, passed away from an apparent drowning on October 28, leading to an outpouring of grief from fans and his former co-stars. The tributes from Aniston and Schwimmer reflect the deep bond and enduring friendship shared among the cast of “Friends.”