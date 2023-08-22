Jennifer Aniston, the beloved actress known for her roles in “Friends” and numerous films, has shared a heartwarming gesture from her close friend, Adam Sandler, and his wife, Jackie Sandler, according to People. In a recent profile for WSJ Magazine's Fall Women's Fashion issue, Aniston discussed various aspects of her life, including her friendship with Adam Sandler and her personal journey.

Aniston has been candid about her struggles with IVF treatments in the past. She spoke about her experiences, saying, “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.” Despite the difficulties she faced, she expressed having “zero regrets” about her IVF journey, emphasizing that she no longer needs to think about it.

One touching detail revealed in the profile is the annual gesture of love and support from Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler. Every Mother's Day, the Sandlers send Jennifer Aniston flowers, honoring her on this special occasion. Aniston's friendship with Adam Sandler dates back to the 1990s, and their bond is a testament to their enduring connection.

Jennifer Aniston has previously spoken about her deep affection for Adam Sandler, describing him as “one of the kindest human beings you'll ever meet” and emphasizing the genuine friendship they share. Their relationship extends beyond the professional sphere, and Aniston's gratitude for their connection shines through.

Despite the challenges she faced on her journey, Jennifer Aniston remains resilient and appreciative of the support she receives from cherished friends like the Sandlers. Their heartwarming tradition of sending her flowers on Mother's Day is a beautiful symbol of their enduring friendship and solidarity.