On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jennifer Lawrence joined him on the stage. There, she dished on all the raunchiest topics — from kissing to her new film to the Liam Hemsworth rumors. During this latest visit, however, Lawrence and Cohen locked lips all because of John Mayer, per TooFab.

It all started when Jennifer Lawrence jokingly lamented that Andy Cohen kissed John Mayer, but he's never kissed her. “He's more your type, I guess,” she said.

“I mean he is, but, I mean, I am attracted to you. I'd love to kiss you,” Cohen said. “Consensually.”

Lawrence then made it clear that he has her consent. She then asked if the segment was going to be aired, but ultimately it was, because they both awkwardly decided that they would kiss right there on the spot.

Afterwards, Lawrence asked him while gesturing to his nether region, “Did it do anything? Did it move?”

From there, the conversation continued in a more NSFW direction. The conversation then pivoted to Lawrence's new film No Hard Feelings, and the actress' nude scene with Andrew Barth Feldman. She told Cohen that director Gene Stupnitsky “double checked with me; he was like, ‘you know it's like full frontal,' and I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.'”

During a game of “Plead the Fifth,” Lawrence also cleared the air on the rumors and accusations that she had an affair with Hemsworth. She responded, “Not true. Total rumor.”

But, there was an off-camera kiss in 2015. So she clairfied, “We all know we only kissed one time and it was years after they broke up so I just assumed that was a coincidence. Liam and I grew up together. Liam's real hot. What would you have done?”