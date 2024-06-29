Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had an alleged marriage rife in the last couple of months that has now led to Affleck removing his items from their shared mansion. According to People, the outlet reports that the Deep Water actor has moved out of their shared mansion prior to Lopez's return from her Europe vacation.

Prior to this report, it was stated that Lopez and Affleck were living separately. The singer was staying in the Beverly Hills mansion and the actor is living in a rental a couple of miles away. Earlier this month, they put their $61 million home on the market. The Beverly Hills mansion was confirmed to be on the market after purchasing it together in 2023.

While the reports have been published on the current state of their marriage, they seem to still have a united front. Lopez was seen several time over the past couple of weeks attending events for Affleck's kids whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner. She has even weighed in on the alleged marriage strife between her ex-husband and Lopez.

“She wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible,” a source told People back in May referencing the three children Garner and Affleck share: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The source added that the 13 Going on 30 actress “wants the best for” Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Marriage Allegations

Lopez and Affleck have had alleged strains in their marriage after In Touch published a report that the two were “headed for a divorce.”

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider told the publication. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

“He's focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider adds seemingly foreshadowing the sale of their marital estate. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

It has not been confirmed that that is where the marriage is heading as neither of the two have announced a formal separation or have hired divorce lawyers. However, it has been reported that the two are getting rid of their $61 million Beverly Hills marital home. The couple bought the home together in 2023. Lopez is currently still living on the estate, while Affleck is living in a rental a couple of miles away.