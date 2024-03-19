Jennifer Love Hewitt said she can't confirm, but can't deny either that she would be involved in the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, ComicBook.com reported.
However, she has admitted that she hasn't read the sequel's script so her casting would hinge on the story. There's also the possibility that the sequel would end up recasting the roles or even have new characters.
The project though is said to be a direct sequel, so it's also entirely possible that the original characters would come back.
I Know What You Did Last Summer… 27 years ago
Hewitt told Entertainment Tonight when she was asked if she would reprise her role in the sequel, “I can't confirm but I won't deny, how about that?”
She also said that if her character Julie James were to return, she would be “a lot older than she was but still kick ass.”
The actress then told ComicBook.com, “Here's the truth, I don't actually know what they have planned, I have not seen [the script] yet. But I'm assuming that it'll be lots of screaming and running around.”
I Know What You Did Last Summer was released in 1997. The movie was based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel of the same name and also starred Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar. The story followed a group of friends who accidentally kill a man and then tried to cover it up. The following year, they realize that someone knew what they had done after Julie receives a letter that read, “I know what you did last summer.”
The sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer was released the following year, with Hewitt and Prinze returning. The third, I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer, was released in 2006 didn't have any of the original characters. Prime Video adapted the franchise into a series in 2021 which ran for only one season.
Social media and slasher films: Hot people doing questionable stuff
Writer Leah McKendrick told Collider, “I will say that I think if you're an OG fan like me and you, I think you're gonna be happy. I think you're gonna get it.”
“I mean, it's hot people doing questionable things, right?” she added.
McKendrick also posed the question, “Who is Julie James in a world where there are no secrets anymore?” especially in the age of the internet and social media fame.
It would be interesting to see how the movie's premise would fare at this day and age where it's safe to assume that pretty much anything that happens outside your own house can and will be recorded — and then shared on the internet.
Hewitt herself shares parts of her life online. Earlier this year, she shared on Instagram how she coped with the loss of her mother.
If the cast (at least those who survived), returned to reprise their roles it would be at least 26 years since the second movie. In that timeframe, assuming the survivors from the first movie lived at the end and went on to have children, could their kids be haunted by the antagonist's kids as well? It's an intriguing thought.
Another intriguing thought: what would this sequel be called?