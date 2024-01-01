Hopefully 2024 goes well for the actress.

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt revealed a lot of struggles that she had in 2023 on Instagram.

She seemed to have her fair share of ups and downs and is working on improving herself. E! News reports of her social media messages.

Jennifer Love Hewitt shares revealing post on Instagram

She has a photo of herself in no makeup, smiling at the camera in her post. Hewitt seems to be wearing street clothes, and a lengthy caption follows it.

“This year I went thru a lot no one knew about,” she starts with. “And was grateful for that privacy. I had the greatest time being a mommy at home with my kids.”

The Party of Five actress then went into what she's revealed about herself and what she's up to.

“Learned to be a better baker. Learned it's okay to take time off for myself mentally, physically, and emotionally,” she said. “Did a lot of praying and manifesting. Belly laughed more than ever. Had the longest cold of my life. Was forced to have more faith than normal. Learned to love working out as a gain for my mental health.”

Nothing was revealed about what she needed more faith in. Nor were there details about her mental state for needing that extra boost. However, she added that she “took chances on myself and my bigger dreams.”

“Sat deeper in grief and was able to let more go,” the actress added. “Felt my mom around us and saw signs that she was.”

Her mother, Patricia Hewitt, passed away in 2012 from cancer.

Jennifer Love Hewitt ended the post positively by saying, “Happy, blessed, grateful and filled with hope. I will be praying our world gets better this year and everyone sees less pain, fear and heartbreak. Love to all and Happy New Year!”