UFC Vegas 94: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba continues on the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division between JeongYeong Lee and Hyder Amil. Lee has now won eight fights in a row most recently getting the win in his UFC debut meanwhile, Amil is undefeated winning all nine of his fights and getting a second-round TKO in his UFC debut in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Lee-Amil prediction and pick.

JeongYeong Lee (11-1) received his contract after winning the Road to UFC tournament and then was successful in his UFC debut when he dominated Blake Bilder throughout the entire fight for a unanimous decision victory. Lee will be looking to extend his winning streak to nine in a row when he takes on Hyder Amil this weekend at UFC Vegas 94.

Hyder Amil (9-0) secured his contract on the Contender Series where he defeated Emrah Sonmez via a unanimous decision. Amil did one better when he was victorious in his UFC debut when he finished short-notice replacement Fernie Garcia via TKO in round two. Now, he will look to keep his unbeaten streak alive when he takes on JeongYeong Lee this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 94 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 94 Odds: JeongYeong Lee-Hyder Amil Odds

JeongYeong Lee: -188

Hyder Amil: +163

Over 2.5 rounds: -105

Under 2.5 rounds: -125

Why JeongYeong Lee Will Win

JeongYeong Lee secured his UFC contract with a win against Yizha on the Road to UFC finals. Lee was able to do one better after a close split-decision win against Yizha when he dominated Blake Bilder in his UFC debut. Lee gets some stiff competition in his sophomore fight in the UFC when he takes on the undefeated Hyder Amil this weekend at UFC Vegas 94.

Lee is an exceptional striker at range where he can let his hands go ripping long combinations. That length can help keep the ultra-aggressive Hyder Amil from just coming forward with reckless abandonment as he does in all of his fights. Lee will need to beat Amil to the punch and keep a stiff jab out there which should all land with Amil’s lack of head movement.

It will be up to Lee to handle the pressure from Amil and not gas out as he did against Yizha. If he can do that he should be the one landing the heavier shots where he could potentially finish Amil or outstrike him for the majority of the fight.

Why Hyder Amil Will Win

Hyder Amil secured his contract after a hard-fought decision victory against Emrah Sonmez in the Contender Series. He was able to do one better in his UFC debut when he dominated short-notice replacement Fernie Garcia by second-round TKO to keep his unbeaten record intact. Amil gets to put his 9-0 record on the line when he takes on JeongYeong Lee this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Hyder Amil trains under the tutelage of Gilbert Melendez and brings that same type of tenacity Melendez had into his fights in the UFC. Amil is a fighter that looks to drown his opponents with his pace and pressure much like he did against Garcia. His biggest weapon is his cardio and against a fighter like Lee who has already shown that he can get tired in fights this is the path to victory for Amil. High pace, high pressure, and volume are what will get it done for Amil to keep his unbeaten streak alive.

Final JeongYeong Lee-Hyder Amil Prediction & Pick

This is a fantastic matchup between these featherweight fighters. Lee who’s unbeaten in his last eight fights will be looking to extend his winning streak to nine in a row while making a statement meanwhile, Amil wants to keep his unbeaten streak alive and take Lee into deep waters where he’s never been before to get his second UFC victory. As far as this matchup goes, Lee is going to have the striking advantage at range if he can keep it there whereas Amil has the cardio and the pace that could make someone like Lee gas out. Ultimately, while Amil certainly has the toughness to make it the distance with Lee, he doesn’t have the grappling that Yizha or even Blake Bilder has to make Lee gas out, and without that Lee should have his way with Amil on the feet where he will be landing the cleaner and sharper strikes throughout the course of the fight to get his hand raised this weekend.

Final JeongYeong Lee-Hyder Amil Prediction & Pick: JeongYeong Lee (-188) Over 2.5 Rounds (-105)