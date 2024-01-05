Jeremy Allen White poses for some Calvin Klein photoshoot, detailing how he never expected to grace it ever.

Known for his roles on TV and in movies, Jeremy Allen White releases an iconic photoshoot in a new Calvin Klein underwear ad. The actor, who’s been in the spotlight for his work and personal life, posed for the photoshoot on a sunny rooftop in New York.

The pictures show Jeremy without a shirt or pants, wearing Calvin Klein’s famous underwear. He also rocks a classic white tank top, similar to what famous actors like Marlon Brando used to wear. This style is like a test for someone to prove they’re a heartthrob. Obviously, Jeremy Allen White’s photoshoot passes it with ease.

In a chat with GQ, Jeremy admits he never expected to be part of a Calvin Klein campaign. He joins the ranks of other big names like Michael B. Jordan and BTS’ Jung Kook who have also modeled for Calvin Klein. “Who grows up thinking, ‘Yeah, I’ll be in a Calvin Klein campaign?’”

Like his Calvin Kleins campaign, Jeremy is also about to get a spicier career. As of the moment, the actor is getting ready for his new movie, The Iron Claw, where he plays a wrestler. To prepare for the role, he had to do intense physical training, gaining and losing weight. This all happened before his Calvin Klein photoshoot.

The campaign video gives fans a closer look at Jeremy’s connection to New York City. All with stunning views of the skyline in the background. Jeremy Allen White may not just be a talented actor but also a style icon in the making.